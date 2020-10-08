TOLEDO — The Napoleon girls golf team took home third place at the Division I sectional girls golf tournament at Heatherdowns Country Club, which will send them off to district action next week at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green.
Toledo Notre Dame Academy won with a 344, followed by Toledo St. Ursula with a 348. Napoleon was third with a 410. Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne also advance to the district on Tuesday at Stone Ridge in Bowling Green.
Riley Kleck led the Wildcats with an 88.
Defiance finished eighth at the sectional.
Although the Bulldogs fell short as a team, Mallory Weaver and Emily Wahl each carded 102s to advance to the district tournament.
Perrysburg’s Sydney Deal shot a 79 to earn medalist honors.
Division I Sectionals
At Heatherdowns
Team Scores
Notre Dame 344, St. Ursula 348, Napoleon 410 (Riley Kleck 88, Reese Kleck 106, Rhegan Badenhop 106, Kamryn Chaffee 110), Perrysburg 411, Anthony Wayne 422, Whitmer 425, Southview 442, Defiance 442 (Mallory Weaver 102, Emily Wahl 102, Aubrey Bujalski 119, Kennedy Zeller 119), Oregon Clay 444, Northview 457, Springfield 479, Bowling Green 492.
Advancing Individuals
Eleanore Kelso (Southview) 98, Mallory Weaver (Defiance) 102, Emily Wahl (Defiance) 102, Madison Mitchell (Whitmer) 102, Brooklyn McKinney (Whitmer) 104.
