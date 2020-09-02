McCartney Lucas led Antwerp with a 47 as the Archer girls golf team beat Crestview to fell to Delphos Jefferson in a tri-match at Hickory Sticks.

Riley Smith of Jefferson fired a round of 42 to earn medalist honors.

At Hickory Sticks

Delphos Jefferson (184) – Riley Smith 42, Anna Fitch 44, Kaylee Buzard 45, Emma Mueller 53. Antwerp (227) – McCartney Lucas 47, Breanna Fulk 49, Melanie Mills 56, Isabelle Litzenberg 75. Crestview (238) – Brianna Hahn 51, Elizabeth Gent 56, Kayla Leppard 65, Audrey Lichtensteiger 66.

At Ironwood

Wauseon (186) – Lexe McQuillin 42, Halle Frank 47, Jordan King 48, Elle Oyer 49. Edgerton (220) – Greta Brown 54, Lola Giesige 54, Breanna Reliford 56, Briana Walkup 56.

At Birch Run

North Baltimore (234). Patrick Henry (239) – Sydney Rohrs 42, Brandi Arnold 53, Makayla Updike 65, Alyssa Gebers 79.

Load comments