WOODBURN, Ind. — Patrick Henry was the winner in a tri-match against Antwerp and Tinora on Thursday at Pond-A-River, in a match in which the Lady Archers and Lady Rams were unable to field full teams
McCartney Lucas of Antwerp earned medalist honors with a school-record round of 36. Riley Joost led Tinora with a round of 42, while Kasey Nelson shot a 45 to pace the Lady Patriots.
At Pond-A-River
Patrick Henry (217) — Kasey Nelson 45, Aly Gebers 51, Maddi Latta 57, Katie Johnson 64. Antwerp - McCartney Lucas 36, Melanie Mills 42, Shae McCrae 63. Tinora - Riley Joost 42, Maryann Meyer 56, Rose Billing 70.
At Hidden Hills
Wauseon (193) — Halle Frank 45, Jordan King 47, Callaway Gerken 48, Ashley Fisher 53. Lake (208) - Olivia Feather 46, Sarah Patrick 51, Abby Loving 53, Jewell Collins 58.
At Pike Run
Miller City (246) — Chelsea Erford 44, Anna Keeler 64, Marrisa Carr 69, Addison Ellerbrock 69. Kenton (277) - Kyra Flemming 67, Lily James 68, Claire Ketchum 70, Abi Mustain 72.
