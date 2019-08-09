Lima Central Catholic scorched the field – finishing 98 strokes better than runner-up Celina – in winning the Defiance Invitational girls golf tournament held Thursday at Eagle Rock.

The T-Birds all posted sub-90 scores, which dominated the field. Wayne Trace, led by a 95 from Kenadie Daeger, took home third. Fairview finished eighth with a score of 495, Defiance was ninth with a 523 and Tinora finished 10th with a 532.

Defiance Invitational

At Eagle Rock

Lima CC (319). Celina (417). Wayne Trace (426) - Kenadie Daeger 95, Claire Sinn 98, Emma Crosby 115, Riley Daeger 118. Rossford (430). Lima Shawnee (433). Sylvania Southview (443). Findlay (493). Fairview (495) - Emily Singer 96, Lorelle Hetrick 110, Eva Wermer 116, Kayla Andrist 173. Defiance (523) — Mallory Weaver 117, Maddie Bock 122, Aubrey Bujalski 124, Maci Kuhn 160. Tinora (532) - Felicity Barker 118, Emma Luthi 130, Rylee Joost 139, Zoe Gomez 145.

Load comments