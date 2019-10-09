BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon’s Riley Kleck finished in the top seven in the individual scoring at Tuesday’s Division I district girls golf tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club but missed out on a trip to state by five strokes.

Kleck shot an 81 as the Wildcats’ representative at the district level, tying with Peyton Donnelly of Toledo St. Ursula Academy.

Ashland and St. Ursula claimed the team spots while Macy Hanus of Bowling Green and Amanda Ruminski of Lexington were tops individually with rounds of 72 and 76, respectively.

