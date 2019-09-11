BRYAN — Wauseon defeated Montpelier and Defiance in a tri-match at Suburban on Tuesday afternoon.
The Indians posted a 210 while the Locomotives had 240 and the Bulldogs finished with a 244.
Lexe McQuiilen carded a 41 for low score honors for Wauseon while Mallory Weaver’s 56 topped the scorecard for Defiance.
At Suburban
Wauseon (210) - Lexe McQuillen 41, Calaway Gerken 48, Jordan King 60, Halle Frank 61. Montpelier (240) - Sarah Higbie 52, Addie Thompson 52, Emily Fritsch 66, Halie Rose. Defiance (244) - Mallory Weaver 56, Maddie Bock 58, Aubrey Bujalski 60, Kennedy Zeller 70.
At Eagle Rock
Wayne Trace (200) - Kenadie Daeger 48, Claire Sinn 49, Marta Lopez 49, Addie Etzler 54. Fairview (219) - Andrea Macsay 51, Emily Singer 52, Lorelle Hetrick 56, Eva Wermer 60. Tinora (280) - Emma Luthi 66, Rylee Joost 66, Savannah Welling 74, Zoe Gomez 74. Patrick Henry (NTS) - Sydney Rohrs 58, Brandi Arnold 63, Chloe Ballow 76.
