The postseason begins on Tuesday and the first set of teams who will hit the postseason trail are Division II girls golf teams, who will be in sectional action on Tuesday.
The local teams in Division II are split between two sectional sites. Two other schools will send individual players to a third sectional site.
Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton, Fairview, Hicksville, Ottoville, Tinora and Wayne Trace will have teams in the sectional at Moose Landing in Ottawa.
Wayne Trace, coming off a win at the GMC tournament on Tuesday, is the defending champion. Fairview, who finished a distant second to the Raiders, also advanced out of the sectional a year ago.
Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroder, who had the top score at last year’s sectional, advanced out the sectional last year.
Individuals from Ayersville, Miller City, Ottawa-Glandorf and Pandora-Gilboa will fill the field.
Lima Central Catholic, who won the sectional at Celina last year by 37 strokes, is also in the field. Also in the field is an Otsego team that advanced to the district from Ironwood.
Archbold, Bryan, Delta, Evergreen, Montpelier, Patrick Henry and Wauseon will play in a sectional at Ironwood in Wauseon.
Gibsonburg, the defending sectional champion, returns the medalist in Sydney Leyerle, who carded a 73 last year. Wauseon nabbed the final spot out of the sectional into the district tournament. The Indians are coming off a win at the NWOAL Girls Invitational. Lexe McQuillin, who was the runner-up at the sectional last season, carded the top score of 81 at the NWOAL meet.
Hilltop and Stryker will have individuals in the field at Ironwood.
Holgate and Paulding will have individuals at the sectional at Celina.
The top three teams and three individuals not on advancing teams will go on to the district on Monday, Oct. 5 at Sycamore Springs in Arlington.
Defiance and Napoleon will play in a Division I sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Heatherdowns Country Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.