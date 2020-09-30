Fairview snuck in and scored a spot in the district while Wauseon carded a runner-up finish during Division II sectional golf action around the area.
At Moose Landing, Fairview was able to score a third-place finish to advance. Lima Central Catholic carded a sizzling 303 to win by 39 strokes over Van Buren. The Apaches carded a 391 to top Wayne Trace for the final spot in the district.
Emily Singer led Fairview with an 87. Lorelle Hetrick was right behind with an 88.
Hicksville's Kenzie Schroder (84), Miller City's Isabelle Vance (87) and Wayne Trace's Kenadie Daeger (88) grabbed the individual spots to advance to the district.
Lima CC's Mary Kelly Mulcahy set the pace with a medalist score of 69.
At the sectional at Ironwood, Wauseon finished one stroke behind Gibsonburg for the crown. Both teams, along with Rossford, have advanced to the district at Sycamore Springs outside of Findlay.
Calaway Gerken led the Indians with an 88. Lexe McQuillin carded a 90.
Montpelier's Addi Thompson (88), Hilltop's Avrie Reed (89) and Patrick Henry's Sydney Rohrs (91) nabbed the individual spots to advance to the district.
In sectional action at Celina Lynx, Paulding’s Hailey Hartzell carded a 105 and Holgate’s Alyssa Wagner finished with a 133.
The Division II district golf tournament at Sycamore Springs will be held on Monday.
Division II Girls Sectionals
At Moose Landing
Lima CC 303, Van Buren 342, Fairview 391 (Emily Singer 87, Lorelle Hetrick 88, Eva Wermer 102, Andrea Macsay 114), Wayne Trace 415 (Kenadie Daeger 88, Chloe Parker 107, Riley Daeger 109, Emma Crosby 111), Otsego 418, Edgerton 420 (Breana Reliford 100, Briana Walkup 102, Lola Giesige 106, Ashlyn Sleesman 112), Hicksville 448 (Kenzie Schroeder 84, Julia Garza 114, Morgan Fogle 121, MaKeegan Bailey 129), North Baltimore 474, Antwerp 494 (McCartney Lucas 89, Breanna Fulk 122, Melanie Mills 133, Isabelle Litzenberg 150), Tinora 566 (Rylee Joost 116, Savannah Welling 128, Felicity Barker 148, Zoe Gomez 174).
Individuals
Isabelle Vance (Miller City) 87, Allie Honigford (Ottoville) 94, Hailey Dysert (Pandora-Gilboa) 100, Autumn Osborne (Ayersville) 101, Chelsea Erford (Miller City) 106, Brooke Kortokrax (Ottoville) 107, Lexie Honigford (Ottoville) 130.
At Ironwood
Gibsonburg 370, Wauseon 371 (Calaway Gerken 88, Lexe McQuillin 90, Halle Frank 95, Ellie Oyer 98), Rossford 385, Montpelier 400 (Addi Thompson 88, Kinsey Word 92, Emily Fritsch 104, Mandy Taylor 116), Archbold 417 (Josee Grime 100, Carly Grime 101, Brayton Huffman 102, Lucia Rodriguez 114), Evergreen 430 (Chloe Creque 97, Allie Herr 104, Lila Johnson 112, Josa Beatty 117), Lake 441, Woodmore 466, Patrick Henry 470 (Sydney Rohrs 91, Brandi Arnold 120, Makayla Updike 128, Alyssa Gebers 131), Eastwood 476, Genoa 531, Delta 592 (Layla Stickley 118, Gabby Ford 127, Elizabeth Huffman 158, Tori Hockenberry 189).
Individuals
Avrie Reed (Hilltop) 89, Jamie Chester (Hilltop) 92, Ella Calvin (Hilltop) 97, Angela Soellner (Stryker) 106, Jordan Durbin (Bryan) 113, Allie Alspaugh (Bryan) 134.
