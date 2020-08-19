WAUSEON -- Led by medalist Emily Singer's round of 42, Fairview picked up a tri-match victory against Archbold and Hicksville at Ironwood Golf Club on Tuesday in local golf action.

Lorelle Hetrick tallied a 46 for the Apaches, which finished 23 shots clear of Archbold with a team score of 185. Hicksville finished one shot behind Archbold. Eva Wermer added a 47 while Andrea Macsay shot 50 for Fairview.

At Ironwood

Fairview (185) - Emily Singer 42, Lorelle Hetrick 46, Eva Wermer 47, Andrea Macsay 50; Archbold (208); Hicksville (209).

At Ironwood

Wauseon (200) - Lexe McQuillin 44, Calaway Gerken 46, Halle Frank 55, Jordan King 55; Rossford (218) - No statistics.

