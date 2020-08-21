A consistent scorecard was plenty to lead Fairview on Thursday as the Apaches picked up a Defiance County tri-match triumph at Eagle Rock Golf Club against Hicksville and Tinora.
Lorelle Hetrick led the way for Fairview with a 46 while Emily Singer shot 50 and both Eva Wermer and Andrea Macsay tallied 52s. Hicksville sophomore Kenzie Schroeder nabbed medalist honors with a 40 while Emma Luthi's 59 was tops for Tinora.
At Eagle Rock
Fairview (200) - Lorelle Hetrick 46, Emily Singer 50, Eva Wermer 52, Andrea Macsay 52; Hicksville (212) - Kenzie Schroeder 40, Leah Seitz 53, Julia Garza 58, Morgan Fogle 61; Tinora (251) - Emma Luthi 59, Zoe Gomez 59, Felicity Barker 61, Savannah Welling 72.
At Pond-A-River
Delphos Jefferson (183) - Anna Fritch 43, Kaylee Buzard 45, Riley Smith 46, Alivia Carpenter 49; Edgerton (194) - Briana Walkup 47, Gretta Brown 47, Breanna Reliford 48, Ashlyn Sleesman 52; Antwerp (207) - McCartney Lucas 47, Melanie Mills 52, Breanna Fulk 53, Isabelle Litzenberg 55.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (196) - Lexe McQuillin 44, Calaway Gerken 50, Jordan King 50, Halle Frank 52; Evergreen (207) - No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.