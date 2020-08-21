A consistent scorecard was plenty to lead Fairview on Thursday as the Apaches picked up a Defiance County tri-match triumph at Eagle Rock Golf Club against Hicksville and Tinora.

Lorelle Hetrick led the way for Fairview with a 46 while Emily Singer shot 50 and both Eva Wermer and Andrea Macsay tallied 52s. Hicksville sophomore Kenzie Schroeder nabbed medalist honors with a 40 while Emma Luthi's 59 was tops for Tinora.

At Eagle Rock

Fairview (200) - Lorelle Hetrick 46, Emily Singer 50, Eva Wermer 52, Andrea Macsay 52; Hicksville (212) - Kenzie Schroeder 40, Leah Seitz 53, Julia Garza 58, Morgan Fogle 61; Tinora (251) - Emma Luthi 59, Zoe Gomez 59, Felicity Barker 61, Savannah Welling 72.

At Pond-A-River

Delphos Jefferson (183) - Anna Fritch 43, Kaylee Buzard 45, Riley Smith 46, Alivia Carpenter 49; Edgerton (194) - Briana Walkup 47, Gretta Brown 47, Breanna Reliford 48, Ashlyn Sleesman 52; Antwerp (207) - McCartney Lucas 47, Melanie Mills 52, Breanna Fulk 53, Isabelle Litzenberg 55.

At Ironwood

Wauseon (196) - Lexe McQuillin 44, Calaway Gerken 50, Jordan King 50, Halle Frank 52; Evergreen (207) - No statistics.

