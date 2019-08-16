SYLVANIA — Thanks to having a fifth golfer for the tiebreaker, Evergreen defeated Wauseon in NWOAL golf action at Spuyten Duyval on Thursday.
Lexe McQuillen earned medalist honors for the Indians with a round of 36 while Josa Beatty’s 62 made the difference for Evergreen as Wauseon only had four golfers compete in the match. Maddy Peluso led the way for the Vikings with a 44.
At Spuyten Duyval
Evergreen (195) — Maddy Peluso 44, Allie Herr 49, Lila Johnson 51, Chloe Creque 51, Josa Beatty 62. Wauseon (195) — Lexe McQuillen 36, Calaway Gerken 47, Halle Frank 52, Jordan King 60.
At Patriot Hills
Antwerp (194) — Carlie Hanes 43, Kendyl Miller 46, McCartney Lucas 52, Kadi Donat 53; Hilltop (NTS) - Jamie Chester 43, Avrie Reed 48, Ella Calvin 52.
