Defiance picked up a dual win in girls golf action at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Tuesday, avoiding overcast skies to down visiting Antwerp, 228-248.

Breanna Fulk paced the Archers with a 55 while McCartney Lucas shot 56.

Defiance returns to action Thursday against Patrick Henry at Patriot Hills at 5 p.m.

At Eagle Rock

Defiance (228); Antwerp (248) - Breanna Fulk 55, McCartney Lucas 56, Melanie Mills 62, Isabelle Litzenberg 75.

At St. Mike’s

Fairview (195) - Emily Singer 46, Lorelle Hetrick 47, Eva Wermer 49, Andrea Macsay 53; Hicksville (209) - Kenzie Schroeder 43, Julia Garza 52, Leah Seitz 53, Makeegan Bailey 61; Edgerton (217) - Ashlyn Sleesman 46, Lola Giesige 52, Charlotte Blacock 59, Gretta Brown 60; Patrick Henry (250) - Brandi Arnold 55, Sydney Rohrs 57, Makayla Updike 60, Alyssa Gebers 78.

Load comments