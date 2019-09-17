Defiance’s Mallory Weaver earned medalist honors with a 54, to help the Defiance girls golf team nudge past Tinora at Eagle Rock, 267-272.

Aubrey Bujalski shot a 69 for Defiance while Kennedy Zeller had a 70 and Maddie Bok fired a 74.

Rylee Joost paced the Lady Rams with a 64, while Emma Luthi shot a 65, Savannah Welling carded a 68 and Zoe Gomez finished with a 75.

At Eagle Rock

Defiance (267) — Mallory Weaver 54, Audrey Bujalski 69, Kennedy Zeller 70, Maddie Bock 74. Tinora (272) — Rylee Joost 64, Emma Luthi 65, Savannah Welling 68, Zoe Gomez 75.

At Suburban

Fairview (201) — Emily Singer 46, Eva Wermer 48, Andrea Macsay 52, Lorelle Hetrick 55. Montpelier (216). Hicksville (222).

Load comments