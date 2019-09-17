Defiance’s Mallory Weaver earned medalist honors with a 54, to help the Defiance girls golf team nudge past Tinora at Eagle Rock, 267-272.
Aubrey Bujalski shot a 69 for Defiance while Kennedy Zeller had a 70 and Maddie Bok fired a 74.
Rylee Joost paced the Lady Rams with a 64, while Emma Luthi shot a 65, Savannah Welling carded a 68 and Zoe Gomez finished with a 75.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (267) — Mallory Weaver 54, Audrey Bujalski 69, Kennedy Zeller 70, Maddie Bock 74. Tinora (272) — Rylee Joost 64, Emma Luthi 65, Savannah Welling 68, Zoe Gomez 75.
At Suburban
Fairview (201) — Emily Singer 46, Eva Wermer 48, Andrea Macsay 52, Lorelle Hetrick 55. Montpelier (216). Hicksville (222).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.