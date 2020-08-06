KENTON — The Defiance girls golf team finished second in a tri-match with Kenton and Mechanicsburg in its season opener Wednesday at Memorial Park.

Mallory Weaver’s round of 47 led the charge for Defiance’s total of 232, 16 shots behind winning Mechanicsburg. Aubrey Bujalski added a 58 while Emily Wahl and Kennedy Zeller rounded out the scoring rounds for Defiance with a 63 and 64, respectively.

Defiance will return to action today for a matchup with Western Buckeye League foe Celina at Celina Lynx.

At Memorial Park

Mechanicsburg (216) — Maizee Reece 44, Erin Baldwin 56, Pinky Wetzel 58, Taylor Daniels 58; Defiance (232) — Mallory Weaver 47, Aubrey Bujalski 58, Emily Wahl 63, Kennedy Zeller 64; Kenton (252) — Anna Longbrake 54, Eden Cronley 56, Lily James 68, Abi Mustain 74.

