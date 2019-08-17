The Defiance girls golf team fell to 0-3 on the young season as Delphos Jefferson (6-1) took a dual match at Eagle Rock on Friday, 235-244.
A bright spot for the Bulldogs was Mallory Weaver taking medalist honors with a 53.
The Lady Dogs next travel to Wapakoneta on August 26th to open up Western Buckeye League action.
At Eagle Rock
Delphos Jefferson (235) - Anna Fitch 57, Sydnnie McGue 57, Olivia Carpenter 60, Emma Mueller 61. Defiance (244) - Mallory Weaver 53, Aubrey Bujalski 61, Maddie Bock 63, Madison Daniels 67.
