LIMA — The Defiance girls golf team traveled to Lima Central Catholic High School to compete in the Lady Thunderbird Invitational on Saturday afternoon and placed 11th of 12 teams.
Eleanor Hudepohl of the winner Ursuline Academy and Mary Kelly Mulcahy of runners-up Lima Central Catholic both finished with a 75 to earn medalist honors for the meet.
For Defiance, Madison Daniels had the lowest score with a 116. Aubrey Bujalski recorded a 128 while Mallory Weaver and Maci Kuhn shot a 135 and 160, respectively.
At Lost Creek Country Club
Ursuline Academy (313) - Eleanor Hudepohl 75; Jieun Jung 77; Katie Fuller 80; Ellie Soone 81. Lima Central Catholic (329) - Mary Kelly Mulcahy 75; Erin Mulcahy 76, Emma Meyers 89, Bridget Mulcahy 89. Massillon Jackson (343) - Avery Wright 82, Anastasia Nikolaidis 82, Savanna Porter 88, Abrielle Nikolaidis 91. Notre Dame Academy (345) - Alexandra Simpson 83, Grace Foor 85, Grace Sanford 86, Caroline Connelly 91. Benjamin Logan (356) - Sydney Wesson 79, Mailiis Simovart 81, Leeah Valentine 98, Taylor Lafferty 98. Centerville (359) - Catherine Tollefson 89, Rachel Krause 89, Abigail Haywood 90, Rachel Nissen 91. Perrsyburg (362) - Ella Sams 81, Anabel Rossi 86, Hannah Craig 89, Kaylee Alarcon 106. Shelby (381) - Nicole Jones 79, Julia Gutchall 91, Gillian Stumbo 102, Maci Westmeister 109. Lima Shawnee (416) - Haylee Wurm 94, Madilyn Paphanchith 95, Molly Haas 110, Madison Peterman 117. Tippecanoe (419) - Sydney Lange 87, Marissa Miller 89, Izzy Brightwell 108, AnnaLeah Lambert 135. Defiance (539) - Madison Daniels 116, Aubrey Bujalski 128, Mallory Weaver 135, Maci Kuhn 160. Manchester (NTS) - Kileigh Mitchell 106.
