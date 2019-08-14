HARROD — Wayne Trace and Defiance competed at the 19-team Colonial Golfers Club Tournament on Tuesday along with Ottoville and Kalida. The Raiders led the area contingent with an 11th-place effort while Ottoville and Defiance were 15th and 17th, respectively.
Kalida had a pair of golfers participate and did not record a team score.
Claire Sinn’s 101 paced the Raiders while Aubrey Bujalski led Defiance with a round of 117.
Lima Central Catholic had three players record sub-80 scores, led by tournament medalist Mary Kelly Mulcahy’s 72.
Colonial Club Invitational
At Colonial
Lima Central Catholic (316); Lexington A (375); Lima Shawnee (411); Lincolnview (435); New Bremen (437); Findlay (441); Anna (442); Fort Recovery (442); Wapakoneta (449); Hopewell-Loudon (454); Wayne Trace (461) — Claire Sinn 101, Chloe Parker 115, Emma Crosby 119, Addie Etzler 126; Lexington B (463); Delphos St. John’s (472); North Baltimore (483); Ottoville (506) — Allie Honigford 97, Hannah Hoehn 111, Brooke Kortokrax 142, Laura Kimmet 156; Lake (509); Defiance (510) — Aubrey Bujalski 117, Mallory Weaver 119, Kennedy Zeller 136, Maddie Buck 138; Minster (518); Kalida (NTS) — Grace Miller 82, Kayla Nartker 97.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.