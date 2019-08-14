HARROD — Wayne Trace and Defiance competed at the 19-team Colonial Golfers Club Tournament on Tuesday along with Ottoville and Kalida. The Raiders led the area contingent with an 11th-place effort while Ottoville and Defiance were 15th and 17th, respectively.

Kalida had a pair of golfers participate and did not record a team score.

Claire Sinn’s 101 paced the Raiders while Aubrey Bujalski led Defiance with a round of 117.

Lima Central Catholic had three players record sub-80 scores, led by tournament medalist Mary Kelly Mulcahy’s 72.

Colonial Club Invitational

At Colonial

Lima Central Catholic (316); Lexington A (375); Lima Shawnee (411); Lincolnview (435); New Bremen (437); Findlay (441); Anna (442); Fort Recovery (442); Wapakoneta (449); Hopewell-Loudon (454); Wayne Trace (461) — Claire Sinn 101, Chloe Parker 115, Emma Crosby 119, Addie Etzler 126; Lexington B (463); Delphos St. John’s (472); North Baltimore (483); Ottoville (506) — Allie Honigford 97, Hannah Hoehn 111, Brooke Kortokrax 142, Laura Kimmet 156; Lake (509); Defiance (510) — Aubrey Bujalski 117, Mallory Weaver 119, Kennedy Zeller 136, Maddie Buck 138; Minster (518); Kalida (NTS) — Grace Miller 82, Kayla Nartker 97.

