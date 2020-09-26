WAPAKONETA – Defiance finished third as host Wapakoneta was able to run away with the WBL girls golf tounament title Friday at Wapakoneta Country Club.
Aubrey Bujalski led the Bulldogs with a 108. Mallory Weaver added a 110 while Emily Wahl and Madison Daniels each carded 114s.
Wapakoneta was the only team to shoot below 400, coming in at 398. Celina was second with a 442.
Madilyn Paphanchith of Shawnee won medalist honors with an 87. Jackie Oen of Wapakoneta shot a 90.
WBL Girls Tournament
At Wapakoneta Country Club
Wapakoneta 398, Celina 442, Defiance 446 (Aubrey Bujalski 108, Mallory Weaver 110, Emily Wahl 114, Madison Daniels 114), Lima Shawnee 450, St. Marys 484, Kenton 527.
