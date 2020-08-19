Despite finishing short of tri-match winner Wapakoneta, Tuesday marked a flagship day for the Defiance girls golf team against the Redskins and St. Marys at Eagle Rock Golf Club.
The Bulldogs' team score of 213 is their lowest on the Eagle Rock front nine in four years and all four DHS golfers shot rounds in the 50s for the first time in at least four years.
Mallory Weaver shot 50 for Defiance while Kennedy Zeller added a 51. Aubrey Bujalski added a 54 and Emily Wahl shot 58.
Wapakoneta finished with a 187 while St. Marys shot 245.
Defiance will return to the links on Aug. 25 at home against Edgerton at 5 p.m.
At Eagle Rock
Wapakoneta (187) - Jackie Oen 44, Taylor West 45, Madison Sams 49, Alyssa Zwiebel 49; Defiance (213) - Mallory Weaver 50, Kennedy Zeller 51, Aubrey Bujalski 54, Emily Wahl 58; St. Marys (245) - Eva Youngs 53, Renee Sweigart 57, Belle Vanderpool 63, Savannah Slater 72.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.