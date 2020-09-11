OTTAWA - Defiance had three golfers card rounds under 50 as the Bulldog girls golf team knocked off Montpelier and Patrick Henry in a tri-meet at Pike Run in Ottawa.
Emily Wahl led the Bulldogs with a 47. Mallory Weaver added a round of 48 and Aubrey Bujalski had a round of 49.
Patrick Henry's Sydney Rohrs earned medalist honors with a 44.
At Pike Run
Defiance (197) - Emily Wahl 47, Mallory Weaver 48, Aubrey Bujalski 49, Kennedy Keller 53. Montpelier (234) - Patrick Henry (243) - Sydney Rohrs 44.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (189) - Lexe McQuillin 42, Calaway Gerken 43, Halle Frank 50, Ellie Oyer 54. Fairview (195) - Emily Singer 44, Lorelle Hetrick 47, Andrea Macsey 51, Eva Wermer 53.
At Hickory Sticks
Wayne Trace (187) - Kenadie Daeger 39, Chloe Parker 48, Riley Daeger 49, Emma Crosby 51. Crestview (251) - Bre Hahn 54, Liz Gent 63, Kayla Leppard 66, Audrey Lichtensteiger 68.
