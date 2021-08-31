Mallory Weaver of Defiance fired an eagle on her way to medalist honors in leading the Bulldogs to a 196-244 victory over Patrick Henry in girls golf action Monday at Auglaize Golf Club.

Weaver holed the eagle from about 40 yards out on the Par-4, 17th hole, on the way to shooting a round of 37.

The win pushes Defiance’s dual record to 5-0 on the season.

Patrick Henry’s Kasey Nelson shot a 45 to finish second and lead the Lady Patriots.

Defiance’s Emily Wahl was second for the Bulldogs with a 50 while first-year golfer Kirsten Johnson shot a career-low 57.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a 12-team match at Colonial Golfers Club in Lima on Saturday. PH returns to play at Pond-a-River against Antwerp on Thursday.

At Auglaize

Defiance (196) - Mallory Weaver 37, Emily Wahl 50, Kennedy Zeller 52, Kirsten Johnson 57. Patrick Henry (244) - Kasey Nelson 45, Alyssa Gerbers 56, Katie Johnson 69, Maddi Latta 74.

