Fairview, Ayersville and Tinora all met in a Green Meadows Conference girls golf tri-match Monday at St. Mike’s Golf Course. None of the three squads had four golfers available, so no team winner was decided.
Ayersville’s Autumn Osborne earned medalist honors with a round of 43 for the Pilots while Fairview was paced by a 45 from Lorelle Hetrick and a 49 from Eva Wermer. Rylee Joost’s 56 was tops for Tinora.
On Saturday, the Defiance girls golf team hosted the Elks Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club, the second tournament in four days for the program. Wauseon picked up the win in the team standings by 17 strokes over runner-up Otsego, thanks to an 89 from leader Calaway Gerken. Mallory Weaver shot 91 to lead Defiance, which was third overall, while Emily Wahl shot 96.
Napoleon sophomore Reese Kleck shot 95 for the fourth-place Wildcats.
Monday
At St. Mike’s
Fairview — Lorelle Hetrick 45, Eva Wermer 49, Jamie Reineck 74; Tinora — Rylee Joost 56, Maryann Meyer 83, Rose Billing 87; Ayersville — Autumn Osborne 43, Ava Stork 54.
At Pond-A-River
Edgerton (183) — Gretta Brown 39, Ashlyn Sleesman 44, Lola Giesige 47, Bre Reliford 53; Antwerp (203) — McCartney Lucas 43, Melanie Mills 44, Breanna Fulk 56, Isabelle Litzenberg 60; Montpelier (215) — Kinsey Ward 44, Mandy Taylor 52, Taylor Bard 57, Kelly Shaffter 62.
At White Pines
Archbold (200) — Karlie Grime 45, Brayton Huffman 47, Alli Bickel 51, Gabby Rodriguez 57; Patrick Henry (229) — Kasey Nelson 52, Maddi Latta 54, Aly Gebers 58, Katie Johnson 65; Liberty Center (263) — Riley Garretson 59, Audrey Bowers 64, Gwyn Murrey 67, Claire McMaster 73.
Saturday
Defiance Elks Invitational
At Eagle Rock
Wauseon (393) - Calaway Gerken 89, Halle Frank 93, Jordan King 97, Jaylee Perez 114; Otsego (410); Defiance (431) — Mallory Weaver 91, Emily Wahl 96, Kennedy Zeller 107, Kirsten Johnston 137; Napoleon (444) — Reese Kleck 95, Michela Plotts 106, Regan Badenhop 112, Avery Badenhop 131; Sylvania Northview (438); Antwerp (489) — McCartney Lucas 101, Melanie Mills 111, Breanna Fulk 125, Isabelle Litzenberg 152; Ayersville (no team score) — Ava Stork 107; Liberty Center (no team score) — Audrey Bowers 124, Killian Garretson 144, Riley Garretson 145; Bryan (no team score) — Samantha Doty 136.
