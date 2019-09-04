Defiance hosted Antwerp in area girls golf action on Tuesday and suffered a 230-248 defeat to the visiting Lady Archers in the back nine at Eagle Rock Golf Course.
Carlie Hanes earned medalist honors of the match with a 43. Kendyl Miller also scored a 55 for Antwerp.
Kennedy Zeller was the low score-getter for Defiance with a 57 while Aubrey Bujalski got a 63.
At Eagle Rock
Antwerp (230) — Carlie Hanes 43, Kendyl Miller 55, McCartney Lucas 65, Breanna Fulk 67. Defiance (248) — Kennedy Zeller 57, Aubrey Bujalski 63, Mallory Weaver 64, Maddie Brock 64.
