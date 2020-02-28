PAULDING – Unlike the first postseason game, Napoleon wasted no time. Jumping out to a 10-2 lead with three-and-half minutes to go in the opening period, Napoleon was able to stay unbeaten as the Cats (24-0) cruised past Wauseon (19-5) 70-37 in a Division II girls basketball district semifinal played at Paulding.
Napoleon shot well in the game, going 26 of 48 for 54 percent. It started right away when after running some time off the clock against the Wauseon 2-3 zone, Taylor Strock hit a corner three.
“We made some shots and we got a lead,” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. “We were able to keep the pressure up.”
Wauseon came back and got a pair of free throws from Marisa Seiler, but the Indians would have trouble keeping up for the rest of the game.
“We wanted to pressure them out of the gate and we fronted the post,” Kreinbrink said of getting Wauseon out of sync on offense. “We didn’t want them to get the ball inside and go to work. We wanted them to do something different.”
Shae Pedroza countered with a triple, as the Cats were off and running. Napoleon knocked down four treys in the opening period, with Emma and Shae Pedroza drilling the final two as the Cats took an 18-5 lead after the opening period.
Napoleon finished with nine shots made from behind the arc.
“We have kids capable of making 3s,” admitted the Napoleon coach. “We take about 20-25 of them a game and we’re getting good at going inside-out, so we’re not rushing them. It’s not out of the ordinary for us. We’re obviously a better team when we’re taking shots.”
Napoleon’s defense also limited the Indians. Wauseon did go 8 of 10 from the free throw line in the opening half, but Napoleon forced 11 first half turnovers by Wauseon, limiting the Indians to nine shots.
“We wanted them to play fast,: said Kreinbrink. “We did a couple things differently than what we usually do. Mainly, we wanted them to play full court fast.”
“Our luck ran out,” said Wauseon coach Dan Seiler. “They are just better than we are. They have a lot of weapons and are a fun team to watch. Hopefully, they can make a nice run and represent Northwest Ohio.”
Getting looks inside after the hot start from outside the arc, Caely Ressler was able to finish the half with a pair of buckets as Napoleon took a commanding 33-16 lead at the half.
Chelsie Raabe did her best to keep Wauseon in the game, scoring eight points for Wauseon in the third quarter. However, the waves of players for Napoleon were just too strong. Like the final seconds of the first half periods, Napoleon was able to run the clock down and got a triple from Cait Good inside the final second to push the lead to 56-29 after three periods.
Napoleon was able to extend its lead to 32 in the final stanza.
Four players reached double figures for Napoleon. Strock led the way with 17 points, followed by 16 from Shae Pedroza, 12 from Emma Pedroza and 10 from Ressler.
Wauseon was forced into 22 turnovers in the game.
“Their pressure is really good,” Seiler said of Napoleon. “You try to dribble through it and they’ll take it from you. You can pass the ball and have success, but you can’t dribble through it.”
Napoleon will play in the district final Saturday at 7 p.m. at Paulding against
WAUSEON (37) – Barajas 0; Wendt 0; Smith 0; Pelok 2; Raabe 9; Roush 0; Seiler 14; Carroll 0; Aeschliman 0; Zirkle 6; Meyer 6; Osley 0. Totals 12-31 12-15 37.
NAPOLEON (70) – Rieger 0; Bostelman 2; Lankenau 0; Durham 0; Chipps 2; S. Pedroza 16; Hopkins 0; Strock 17; E. Pedroza 12; Helberg 0; Rausch 2; Ressler 10; Good 9. Totals 26-48 9-9 70.
Three-point goals: Wauseon – Seiler. Napoleon – S. Pedroza 4, Strock 2, E. Pedroza 2, Good. Rebounds: Wauseon 19, Napoleon 23. Turnovers: Wauseon 22, Napoleon 9.
Wauseon 5 11 13 8 – 37
Napoleon 18 15 23 14 – 70
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.