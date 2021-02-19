LIMA - While Napoleon was dominating the Division II girls bowling district, Wauseon was working its way up through the field.

Tied after the six Baker games, it took a two-frame roll-off, one that Sandusky Perkins won 46-38 over Wauseon, to decide the final spot at state at the meet.

Napoleon opened with a 1,007 - the only 1,000-plus game rolled at the district - and crusied to a 4,122-3,901 decision over Coldwater to win the district title.

Already ahead 2,979-2,842, Napoleon led the meet with a Baker total of 1,143 to cruise to the victory.

Carlee Hohenbrink had games of 204-215-216 to finish with the second-highest total of 635. Jalin Ruple added games of 235-191-204 to finish with a 630 for third overall.

Spencer Schwaiger had a 582 series, Ella Fox rolled a 568 and Heather McMahan added a 564.

The battle for the third spot - and the final spot in the state tournament field - came down to the end. Wauseon finished with a Baker total of 1,035, but were outscored 234-196 in the final game by Perkins to finish in a tie. Playing a tiebreaker of a ninth and tenth frame, the Pirates were able to edge out the Indians for the final spot.

Wauseon was led by Quinlynn Rohda, who had games of 183-173-219 for a 575 series. She missed qualifying for state as an individual by four pins.

Danielle Carr added a 555, Rachel Carr had a 498 and Jayde Ramos rolled a 464.

Swanton finished in sixth with a 3,458. Amy Lawson led the Bulldogs with a 538 series. Ivy Serres had a 503, Gabriell Siege rolled a 502 and Haylee Didion finished with a 495.

Individually, Delta's Maddy Johnston was in contention for a spot at state and finished with a 574 series. Ciarra Flickinger of the Panthers rolled a 518.

Van Wert's Lorrie Decker rolled games of 224-206-235 to win the district title with a 665.

Team Scores

Napoleon 4,122; Coldwater 3,901; Sandusky Perkins 3,557; Wauseon 3,557; St. Marys 3,472; Swanton 3,458; Willard 3,454; Ft. Recovery 3,352; Galion 3,212; Crestline 3,206; Eastwood 2,940; Lakota 2,593.

