WHITEHOUSE — For three quarters, Montpelier was headed for an upset, leading Elmwood, 34-30. But Elmwood outscored Montpelier 29-10 in the final frame to come away with a 59-44 win.

Brooklyn Thrash put in a game high 31 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter for Elmwood (16-9). Mackenzie Mareches added 14 points.

Ariel Page tallied 13 points for Montpelier, which finishes 14-11.

MONTPELIER (44) — Bumb 4; Fritsch 6; Rose 6; Steffes 0; McCord 7; Bexten 0; Richmire 2; Engels 0; Page 13; Repp 6; Schlosser 0. Totals 16-6-44.

ELMWOOD (59) — Reinhard 0; Debeck 0; Zimmerman 0; Watters 0; Mareches 14; Murray 0; Daniels 0; Thrash 31; Minich 9; Bingman 5; Barber 0. Totals 17-20-59.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — Fritsch 2, Rose 2, Repp 2. Elmwood — Thrash 2, Mareches, Minich, Bingman.

Montpelier 13 9 12 10 — 44

Elmwood 11 9 10 29 — 59

