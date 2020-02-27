WHITEHOUSE — For three quarters, Montpelier was headed for an upset, leading Elmwood, 34-30. But Elmwood outscored Montpelier 29-10 in the final frame to come away with a 59-44 win.
Brooklyn Thrash put in a game high 31 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter for Elmwood (16-9). Mackenzie Mareches added 14 points.
Ariel Page tallied 13 points for Montpelier, which finishes 14-11.
MONTPELIER (44) — Bumb 4; Fritsch 6; Rose 6; Steffes 0; McCord 7; Bexten 0; Richmire 2; Engels 0; Page 13; Repp 6; Schlosser 0. Totals 16-6-44.
ELMWOOD (59) — Reinhard 0; Debeck 0; Zimmerman 0; Watters 0; Mareches 14; Murray 0; Daniels 0; Thrash 31; Minich 9; Bingman 5; Barber 0. Totals 17-20-59.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Fritsch 2, Rose 2, Repp 2. Elmwood — Thrash 2, Mareches, Minich, Bingman.
Montpelier 13 9 12 10 — 44
Elmwood 11 9 10 29 — 59
