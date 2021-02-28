PAULDING – All year, the motto for the Napoleon girls basketball team has been “Unfinished Business.” Looking to make it back to the state tournament, the Lady Cats were nearly tripped up, but were able to survive as they pulled away from Bryan 40-28 to advance to the regional semifinals for a fourth season in a row.
In a tough, physical matchup, it was Napoleon who survived and came away with the win. It was definitely well-earned, as the Lady Cats needed a 16-2 run over the final five-and-a-half minutes to pull away.
Caely Ressler, who led Napoleon with 20 points, got the run started when she drained a corner triple to put Napoleon ahead 27-26.
Now with the lead, Napoleon became patient with the basketball. On the next trip down the floor, they ran some time off the clock before Taylor Strock scored from the baseline. Ressler added her second triple of the night, which was also Napoleon’s final field goal, with 2:49 left to push the lead to 32-26.
Bryan used a timeout to regroup. Once play resumed, the Bears committed a turnover, which was an issue they had at times in the contest. Forced to foul, they got the Lady Cats to the free throw line, where Strock missed the front end of a one-and-one.
However, Kalli Helberg stepped in and grabbed the rebound for Napoleon. They were able to run a few more seconds off the clock before Ressler got back to the line, where she hit both attempts.
Napoleon closed the game by going 8 for 8 at the line to pull away.
Everything all night was tough to earn for both teams. Bryan took an early 6-0 lead in the first two-and-a-half minutes, and kept the lead at 9-6 after the opening frame. Bryan pushed the lead to 14-8 before Napoleon made a run to close the gap.
Sophie Chipps knocked down a triple, then Helberg scored off a steal to make it 14-13 at the break.
Bryan – who finished with 17 turnovers in the contest – committed 10 in the first half.
Napoleon did the same thing late in the third. Bre Long powered through a triple team for a three-point play for Bryan to send the Bears up 23-20 at the 2:29 mark, but again Napoleon had an answer. Emma Pedroza found the touch, with a shot rolling off the front of the rim and in to close the gap back to a single point.
Semer, who led Bryan with 10 points, opened the final period with a score off a pass from Delilah Taylor to push the lead back to three. Pedroza again came down and answered to set up the final run for the Lady Cats.
Napoleon (22-1) will advance to play Bellevue in a regional semifinal on Tuesday at Mansfield Senior at 5:30 p.m.
BRYAN (28) – D. Taylor 1; Thiel 0; Semer 10; Miley 9; Zimmerman 0; B. Taylor 0; Lamberson 0; Arnold 3; Long 3; Antigo 2. Totals 9-28 6-9 28.
NAPOLEON (40) – Durham 0; Chipps 3; Hopkins 0; Strock 8; Pedroza 4; Helberg 5; Ressler 20. Totals 13-39 10-11 40.
Three-point goals: Bryan – Semer 2, Miley, Arnold. Napoleon – Ressler 2, Chipps, Helberg. Rebounds: Bryan 24 (Semer, Miley 6), Napoleon 20 (Helberg 9). Turnovers: Bryan 17, Napoleon 6.
Bryan 9 5 9 5 – 28
Napoleon 6 7 8 18 - 40
