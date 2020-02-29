OTTAWA - Kalida advanced into a Saturday night girls basketball district final after dispatching Arlington, 41-31 in a Division IV semifinal Friday at Ottawa-Glandorf.
The Wildcats, the third seed in the district, held the second seeded Red Devils to single digits in all four quarters to get the win.
Abby Wurth played a great game for Kalida (18-7) leading the team with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Klausing added 12 points.
Cloe Crist led Arlington (18-6) with nine points.
Kalida will now play Columbus Grove at 7 p.m. tonight in Ottawa-Glandorf in the district championship game.
KALIDA (41) - Wurth 17; Klausing 12; Maag 7; Smith 2; Erhart 2; Siebeneck 1; Vennekotter 0; Rampe 0. Totals 13-37 14-22 41.
ARLINGTON (31) - Crist 9; Essinger 8; Sheets 4; Dodds 4; Lotz 3; Line 3; Joliff 0; Green 0. Totals 10-40 6-7 31.
Three-point goals: Kalida (1-10) - Klausing 0-3, Maag 1-4, Erhart 0-1, Vennekotter 0-1, Rampe 0-1. Arlington (5-20) - Crist 3-7, Dodds 0-1, Lotz 1-4, Line 1-2, Joliff 0-3, Green 0-3. Rebounds: Kalida 30 (Wurth 11), Arlington 22 (Sheets 11). Turnovers: Kalida 18, Arlington 19.
Kalida 10 10 5 16 - 41
Arlington 8 9 6 8 - 31
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.