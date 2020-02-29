OTTAWA - Kalida advanced into a Saturday night girls basketball district final after dispatching Arlington, 41-31 in a Division IV semifinal Friday at Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Wildcats, the third seed in the district, held the second seeded Red Devils to single digits in all four quarters to get the win.

Abby Wurth played a great game for Kalida (18-7) leading the team with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Klausing added 12 points.

Cloe Crist led Arlington (18-6) with nine points.

Kalida will now play Columbus Grove at 7 p.m. tonight in Ottawa-Glandorf in the district championship game.

KALIDA (41) - Wurth 17; Klausing 12; Maag 7; Smith 2; Erhart 2; Siebeneck 1; Vennekotter 0; Rampe 0. Totals 13-37 14-22 41.

ARLINGTON (31) - Crist 9; Essinger 8; Sheets 4; Dodds 4; Lotz 3; Line 3; Joliff 0; Green 0. Totals 10-40 6-7 31.

Three-point goals: Kalida (1-10) - Klausing 0-3, Maag 1-4, Erhart 0-1, Vennekotter 0-1, Rampe 0-1. Arlington (5-20) - Crist 3-7, Dodds 0-1, Lotz 1-4, Line 1-2, Joliff 0-3, Green 0-3. Rebounds: Kalida 30 (Wurth 11), Arlington 22 (Sheets 11). Turnovers: Kalida 18, Arlington 19.

Kalida 10 10 5 16 - 41

Arlington 8 9 6 8 - 31

