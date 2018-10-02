FINDLAY — Liberty Center’s Olivia Zacharias shot a score of 78 during Monday’s D-II girls golf district at Sycamore Springs, claiming the fourth and final individual spot to qualify for a trip to the state tournament at Sunbury’s NorthStar Golf Club on Oct. 12-13.
In the team standings, which required a top-four placement in order to advance, Wayne Trace led the area squads with a sixth-place showing while Montpelier followed in seventh and Hicksville placed eighth.
Zacharias finished sixth in the overall individual standings and will now advance to the state tournament out of the northwest district along with Kyleigh Dull of Lakota, Caroline Dayton of Ottawa Hills and Sydney Leyerle of Gibsonburg.
At Sycamore Springs
Top 4 teams to State
Shelby (325) — Amanda Ruminski 71, Nicole Jones 80, Julia Gutchall 82, Lexi Uplinger 92. Lima Central Catholic (331) — Mary Kelly Mulcahy 76, Erin Mulcahy 79, Meghan Mulcahy 83, Emma Mayers 93. St. Henry (370) — Ellen Naumann 79, Claire Clune 93, Elizabeth Rockwell 99, Alana Siefring 99. Bellevue (371) — Lara Spurlock 89, Tristian Rupp 91, Cassandra Biedrzycki 92, Riley Hager 99. Huron (383) — Gabby Buathier 87, Alivia Baus 96, Kelsey Stadler 97, Jenny Cobleigh 103. Wayne Trace (391) — Kenadie Daeger 91, Olivia Klinker 94, Claire Sinn 100, Addie Etzler 106. Montpelier (395) — Brookelyn Dye 87, Sarah Higbie 99, Elizabeth Fritsch 104, Addi Thompson 105. Hicksville (408) — Micah Schroeder 85, Laney Balser 95, Taylor Larry 113, Serenity Keesbury 115. Margaretta (410) — Taylor Malson 91, Cidny Lewis 101, Aubrey Thomas 104, Jessie Opfer 114. Oak Harbor (410) — Jaclyn Wojciechowski 85, Hannah Genzman 94, Delaney Hayes 111, Madison Glaser 120. Otsego (420) — Olivia Jackson 92, Hope London 104, Maggie Lehsten 110, Camryn Tussing 114. North Baltimore (454) — Jordan Bucher 97, Lilly Westgate 101, Jordan Baker 118, Lexi Long 138.
Individual Qualifiers
2. Kylie Dull (Lakota) 73; 3. Caroline Dayton (Ottawa Hills) 74; 4. Sydney Leyerle (Gibsonburg) 75; 6. Olivia Zacharias (Liberty Center) 78.
Other Area Finishers
29(T). Natalie Nelson (Patrick Henry) 93.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.