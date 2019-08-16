ANTWERP
Head coach: Cord Erhart.
Letter winners lost: Chelsea Johannes.
Returning letter winners: Aleyah Cline (Sr.); Sydney Miller (Sr.); Julia Steiner (Sr.); Chloe Saul (Sr.); Siera Octaviano (Jr.); Kate Farr (So.); Emerson Litzenberg (So.); Kennedy Trabe (So.).
Promising newcomers: Ariel Snyder (Fr.); Makenna Smith (Fr.); Hope Roebel (Fr.);Isabelle Graham (Fr.); Shaylee Garrett (Fr.).
Strengths: "We have the most talented and athletic group since 2011.
Weaknesses: "We lack experience."
Overall Outlook: "I feel confident that we will be one of the top teams in the district if we can stay healthy."
League outlook: "If they can field a full team, Holgate should be the favorite. With Hicksville graduating their top two seniors, it makes the league wide open for all teams."
ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman (6th year).
Letter winners lost: Caitlyn Beldon; Gwynne Riley; Natalie Roth; Dakota Stamm.
Returning letter winners: Karley Ramirez (So.); Camryn Hudson (Jr.); Kylie Sauder (Jr.); Brittney Ramirez (Jr.); Delaney Garrow (Jr.); Montana TStamm (Jr.); Regan Ramirez (Jr.); Shylo Richardson (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Chloe Merillat (So.); Alison Roehrig (Fr.); Annika DeLong (Fr.); Meg Mellow (Fr.); Natalie Seibert (Fr.); Sophie Rupp (Fr.).
Strengths: "We have five of our top seven that (finished) third in the state. We have great experience and we have depth. We have added some great freshmen and a transfer who will help us tremendously."
Weaknesses: "There may be a bigger gap between a few of the runners but that is something we will work on throughout the season."
Overall Outlook: "The girls will be gunning for another NWOAL title, but our league is always competitive, so we will have to be ready. Once we get to district, our goal will be to be one of those top teams, to move on each week."
AYERSVILLE
Head coach: Simon Miller, Deanna Zimmerman, Dan Mix.
Last year: Fourth in the GMC.
Letter winners lost: Marcy Miller, Kourtney Lindeman, Loryn Wright.
Returning letter winners: Hannah Fisher, Teryn Bour.
Promising newcomers: Karley Mansfield.
Strengths: Teryn Bour, all-state runner, returns.
Weaknesses: "Lack of team members will prevent us from fielding a team."
Overall Outlook: "Without a team for the first time in school history, we will only be able to compete as an individual at our meets."
League outlook: "If they can field a full team, Holgate should be the favorite. With Hicksville graduating their top two seniors, it makes the league wide open for all teams."
BRYAN
Head coach: Matthew Kaullen.
Last year: Fifth in the NWOAL.
Returning letter winners: Audrey Zimmerman (Sr., NWOAL 1st team); Alyssia Foust (Jr.); Alexis Kozumplik (Jr.); MaKenna Lane (Jr.); Addison Oberlin (Jr., NWOAL 2nd team); Adrienne Struble (Jr.); Lily Dixon (So.).
Promising newcomers: Kabryn Myers.
Strengths: Zimmerman and Oberlin.
Weaknesses: Lack of depth.
Overall Outlook: "If times go the way we plan, I think the postseason looks rather interesting for a couple of our girls."
COLUMBUS GROVE
Head coach: Jason Jay (13 years).
Last year: Fourth in the GMC.
Returning letter winners: Alyssa Ellerbrock (Sr., 16th in the state); Leanndra Price (Sr.); Addison Shafer (Sr.); Sydney Witteborg (Sr.); Morgan Deffenbaugh (Jr.); Erin Downing (Jr.); Zoe Stechschulte (Jr.); Emily /schumacher (Jr.); Hannah Schroeder (So.).
Promising newcomers: Makena Doseck (Sr.); mcKennah Thompson (Sr.); Hannah Hines (Jr.); Sabrina Henige (Fr.); Caitlynn Jay (Fr.); Ellie Keehn (Fr.); Kirsten Williams (Fr.).
Strengths: "We have all returning from last year's 12th pace finish. We are experienced, but have a solid core of younger runners who will be able ot add to the team dynamic."
Weaknesses: "Staying healthy and injury free."
Overall Outlook: "A very positive outlook. The team is looking solid through our top seven, but we will need to see some improvement throughout the entire team, to make a run through the tournaments this fall."
DEFIANCE
Head coach: Scott Saner.
Last year: First in the WBL.
Letter winners lost: Emily Bergman; Katie Crites; Lauren Johnston; Maggie Lenhart.
Returning letter winners: Abby Horvath (Sr.); Shay Soukup (Sr.); Joanna Schlatter (Jr.); Kameron Burkhart (So.); Olivia Moats (So.); Emily Wahl (So.).
Promising newcomers: Madi Shock (Jr.); Mira Horvath (Fr.); Sunny Lloyd (Fr.); Audrey Smiddy (Fr.).
Strengths: "A few veteran runners (Shay and Abby) who have helped us win WBL titles and run at the state meet, good team chemistry and they are working hard."
Weaknesses: Depth and not a lot of big meet experience. "The majority of the team are sophomores and freshman."
Overall Outlook: "A good mix of veterans and newcomers, we should improve as the season progresses and runners gain experience, we hope to compete for the WBL title and a long tournament run."
League outlook: "We are looking for our sixth straight league title. Shawnee and Kenton should be solid teams."
FAYETTE
Head coach: Bryan Stambaugh.
Last year: Second in the BBC.
Returning letter winners: Amber Gaona (BBC 1st team); Jillian Figgins (BBC 2nd team); Miah Beaurgard (BBC honorable mention); Emma Leininger (BBC honorable mention).
Promising newcomers: Hannah Kovar; Zalexyia Sturgeon.
Strengths: "Good leadership with Amber and Jillian."
Weaknesses: Low numbers.
Overall Outlook: "I look to see the girls improve their times steadily over the season."
League outlook: "Hope to finish in the top three."
HOLGATE
Head coach: Bradley Hurst (2nd year).
Last year: Did not have a team.
Returning letter winners: Raena Willett (Sr., three time state qualifier, GMC 1st team); Makenzie Boecker (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Selina Steinbach (Sr.); Bria Tijernia; Kathleen Hernandez (So.); Justine Eis (So.); Elisabeth Willett (Fr.).
Strengths: "Work ethic, the girls are working hard and are motivated to compete this season for GMC's and districts."
Weaknesses: "The minimal numbers of girls on the team. We need to stay healthy."
Overall Outlook: "Our runners should compete in the GMC and at districts. I am very excited to see how our girls race and compete at the end of the year."
KALIDA
Head coach: Scott Miller (12th season).
Returning letter winners: Hannah Berheide (Jr., 22.55).
Overall Outlook: "Hannah is coming off a nice sophomore year and a very successful track and field season this past spring. She will lean on that experience this fall to continue to improve and get better. Hannah will be the lone girl this year for Kalida."
HICKSVILLE
Last season: First in GMC (6th in district).
Head coach: Paul Payne (3rd season).
Letter winners lost: Makayla Sullivan, Tiffany Chiappetta, Emma Payne, Alexa Michael, Elizabeth Delagrange, Addi Strubind.
Returning letter winners: Taylor Metz (So.).
Strengths: "Taylor should be very competitive."
Weaknesses: "We have only one varsity girl."
Overall Outlook: "I think Taylor is poised to have a very good sophomore season. Fairview should be the league favorite."
MONTPELIER
Head coach: Hollie Carroll (6th season).
Letter winners lost: Kimme Engels (4 letters).
Returning letter winners: Alison Lamontange (1 letter), Brinn Miller (3 letters), Emily Fritsch (2 letters), Lyndsi Engels (2 letters), Rachel McIntosh (2 letters), Allison Sommer (2 letters), Tristen Bexten ( 2 letters), Mikayla Hornung (1 letter).
Promising newcomers: Gabby Stefanelli (Fr.).
Strengths: Experienced team.
Overall Outlook: "We look to finish in the upper half of the BBC."
NORTH CENTRAL
Head coach: Aubrie Ridinger (1st year).
Letter winners lost: Chloe Baker.
Returning letter winners: Eryn Shaw (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Brooke McClanahan (Fr.).
Overall Outlook: Only two girls.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Head coach: Holly Flueckiger.
Letter winners lost: Mia Fonte.
Returning letter winners: Maggie rump; Allison Schroeder; Grace Trunwald; Aubrey Imm; Emily Krukowski; Gracie Hayes; Elizabeth Schroeder.
Strengths: "Eight seniors with outstanding leadership skills. Rump will be a consistent runner, Imm and Schroeder have increased their running and strengthened their mindset through consistent running."
Weaknesses: "Finishing the race strong, not giving in to what the mind is thinking and pushing through."
Overall Outlook: "(The girls) are stronger mentally; and physically than in recent years."
League Outlook: To improve on last year's ninth place finish."
OTTOVILLE
Head coach: Bob Kaple.
Returning lettermen: Paige Hoersten (Jr., 2 letters).
Promising newcomers: Hannah Wenzlick (Fr.).
Overall Outlook: "Paige (Hoersten) ran the eighth fastest time in school history and missed qualifying for the regional by one second. We are hoping to have a girls team in the future."
PETTISVILLE
Head coach: Gabe Jaramillo (2nd year).
Last year: BBC champions.
Letter winners lost: Morgan Leppelmeier; Madeleine Wixom.
Returning letter winners: Kate Stuber; Kelly Miller; Sarah Foor; Ava Hoylman; Ellie Wixom; Clara Damman; Grace schnitkey; Madeline Shumaker; Myzie Clark; Anna Hudspeath.
Strengths: "Experience and numbers will yet again be a major aspect of the team. We have a great group of senior leaders."
Weaknesses: Youth. "Some freshmen will inevitably have to step up and play an important role on the team."
Overall outlook: "We have a very solid core group of experienced and talented runners. The team is looking forward to producing yet again another competitive season in all the meets we compete."
League outlook: "The team expects to compete for the BBC championship. The leadership we contain is very strong, both expressed verbally and physically on the course. I am excited to see the team progress as the season unfolds."
Weaknesses: "Lack of team members will prevent us from fielding a team."
Overall Outlook: "Without a team for the first time in school history, we will only be able to compete as an individual at our meets."
WAUSEON
Head coach: Joe Allen (seven years).
Last year: Third in the NWOAL.
Letter winners lost: Hannah Richer; Ashtyn Falor; Zarhea Carroll.
Returning letter winners: Megan Carroll (Sr.); Jose Callan (Jr.); Natasha Miller (Jr.); Chaney Sigg (Jr.); Bailey McGuire (Jr.); Maggie Duden (So.); Serena Matthews (So.).
Promising newcomers: Audrey Leininger; Alona Mahnke; Grace Rhoades; Alexis Todd; Emilie Wasnich.
Strengths: "Six of seven return from last year's regional qualifying team.p, letter winners returning,
Weaknesses: "We have to develop a group of front runners and to develop a pack mentality with our four through seven runners."
Overall outlook: "If we can stay healthy and develop our young runners, as a team, we will have success."
League outlook: "Archbold is the favorite. L:iberty Center is always tough. Patrick Henry, Evergreeen and Bryan are doing a nice job of developing their talent."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.