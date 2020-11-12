GMC
TINORA
Head Coach: Mike Clark, 1st year.
Strength: Attitude.
Weakness: Spare shooting.
Overall outlook: Positive.
NLL
NAPOLEON
Head coach: Randy Schwaiger (20th year).
Last season: 13-0 overall, 6-0 NLL.
Letterwinners lost: Lily Gubernath.
Returning letterwinners: Heather McMahan, Abigail Detmer, Jalin Ruple, Ella Fox, Spencer Schwaiger.
Promising newcomers: Carlee Hohenbrink, Sydney Eberle.
Strength: Experience.
Weakness: Spare shooting.
Overall outlook: "We hope to win the league again this year, but ultimately not going to be happy with anything short of a state trip this year. The talent is there, the bowlers just have to want it and earn it."
