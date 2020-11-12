GMC

TINORA

Head Coach: Mike Clark, 1st year.

Strength: Attitude.

Weakness: Spare shooting.

Overall outlook: Positive.

NLL

NAPOLEON

Head coach: Randy Schwaiger (20th year).

Last season: 13-0 overall, 6-0 NLL.

Letterwinners lost: Lily Gubernath.

Returning letterwinners: Heather McMahan, Abigail Detmer, Jalin Ruple, Ella Fox, Spencer Schwaiger.

Promising newcomers: Carlee Hohenbrink, Sydney Eberle.

Strength: Experience.

Weakness: Spare shooting.

Overall outlook: "We hope to win the league again this year, but ultimately not going to be happy with anything short of a state trip this year. The talent is there, the bowlers just have to want it and earn it."

