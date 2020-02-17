NAPOLEON - Four local girls teams will be advancing to the Division II bowling district after placing in the top four at the sectional Saturday at River City Bowl-A-Way.

Bryan captured the sectional title with a 3,655, followed by Wauseon (3,593), Napoleon (3,587) and Ottawa-Glandorf (3,355). All four teams have advanced to the district Saturday at noon at Westgate Lanes in Lima.

Sarah Breece of Patrick Henry rolled a 606 series to be the top individual to advance. Also advancing to the district as individuals are Delta’s Ciarra Flickinger, who rolled a 520, and Michaela Baker of Evergreen, who rolled a 516 series.

No other information was made available.

Load comments