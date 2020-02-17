NAPOLEON - Four local girls teams will be advancing to the Division II bowling district after placing in the top four at the sectional Saturday at River City Bowl-A-Way.
Bryan captured the sectional title with a 3,655, followed by Wauseon (3,593), Napoleon (3,587) and Ottawa-Glandorf (3,355). All four teams have advanced to the district Saturday at noon at Westgate Lanes in Lima.
Sarah Breece of Patrick Henry rolled a 606 series to be the top individual to advance. Also advancing to the district as individuals are Delta’s Ciarra Flickinger, who rolled a 520, and Michaela Baker of Evergreen, who rolled a 516 series.
No other information was made available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.