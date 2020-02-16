Swanton 63, Northwood 41

SWANTON - Despite being held to a single point in the final period, Swanton closed the regular season with a 63-41 win at home over Northwood.

Kara Truckor hit three shots from the perimeter and led the Bulldogs (17-5) with 11 points. Aricka Lutz was right behind with 10 points.

Randi Wilson paced the Rangers (8-13) with 15 points.

NORTHWOOD (41) - Bowen 4; Nagel 0; Wilson 15; M. Smith 6; Barber 6; Turmer 4; Handy 4; Grains 0; Wauford 2; G. Smith 0. Totals 16-5-41.

SWANTON (63) - Truckor 11; Sullivan 0; Hendricks 1; Floyd 0; Ar. Lutz 10; Pine 7; Nelson 9; Dohm 5; Eitniear 0; Av. Lutz 9; Pelland 0; Oakes 6; Sarvo 5. Totals 22-11-63.

Three-point goals: Northwood - M. Smith 2, Barber 2. Swanton - Truckor 3, Nelson 2, Ar. Lutz, Av. Lutz, Oakes.

Northwood 7 8 7 19 - 41

Swanton 17 22 23 1 - 63

Montpelier 67, Maumee Valley 29

MONTPELIER - Ariel Page reached double digits in each half as Montpelier closed the regular season with a 67-29 win at home against Maumee Valley.

Page finished with 24 points to lead the Locos (12-10), who snapped a three-game skid. Nine players scored in the win for Montpelier.

Syncere Lumsden led the Hawks (8-13) with 12 points.

MAUMEE VALLEY (29) - Papocchia 4; Lee 0; Francisco 2; L. Williams 3; Gokula 0; Villa 4; M. Williams 4; Saini 0; Waweru 0; Lumsden 12. Totals 8-13-29.

MONTPELIER (67) - Bumb 6; Fritsch 6; Rose 8; Steffes 0; McCord 8; Bexten 2; Richmire 6; Engles 0; Page 24; Repp 5; Schlosser 2. Totals 29-4-67.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - Rose 2, Bumb, Bexten, Repp.

Maumee Valley 3 12 8 6 - 29

Montpelier 11 22 17 17 - 67

Columbus Grove 65, Pandora-Gilboa 26

PANDORA - Angel Schneider led Columbus Grove with 17 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs wrapped up the PCL title with a 65-26 win at Pandora-Gilboa.

Kenzie King added 15 points for Columbus Grove (18-3, 7-0).

Lacie Fenstermaker led the Rockets (2-20, 0-7) with nine markers.

COLUMBUS GROVE (65) - Schneider 17; Witteborg 4; Downing 9; Halker 3; Renner 2; King 15; Gladwell 9; Ridenour 6. Totals 27-7-65.

PANDORA-GILBOA (26) - Augsberger 5; Russel 3; Kinsinger 2; Miller 2; Dysert 2; Luttfing 3; Fenstermaker 9. Totals 10-3-26.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - Downing, Halker, King, Gladwell. Pandora-Gilboa - Augsburger, Luttfing, Fenstermaker. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 37, Pandora-Gilboa 34. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 10, Pandora-Gilboa 20.

Columbus Grove 15 23 18 9 - 65

Pandora-Gilboa 2 15 6 3 - 26

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 44-1.

