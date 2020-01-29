Montpelier 50, Tinora 36

MONTPELIER — Montpelier outscored Tinora 12-5 in the second quarter which set the tone for the rest of the game as the Locomotives pulled away for the 50-36 victory.

Ariel Page led Montpelier (10-7) with 15 while Ali Repp and Chelsea McCord each scored 13 points.

Liv Mueller scored 13 points for the Rams (2-16).

TINORA (36) — Mueller 13; Harr 8; Okuley 6; Frazer 5; Meyer 2; Norden 2. Totals 10-10-36.

MONTPELIER (50) — Page 15; Repp 13; McCord 13; Bumb 8; Richmire 1. Totals 18-9-50.

Three-point goals: Tinora - Mueller 2, Harr 2, Okuley 2. Montpelier - Repp 3, Bumb 2. 

Tinora 13 5 8 10 - 36

Montpelier 15 12 14 9 - 50

Reserves: Tinora, 29-22.

Holgate 39, Pettisville 27

HOLGATE — Justin Eis scored 15 points as Holgate defeated Pettisville, 39-27.

Reana Willett added 11 points for the Tigers (3-15).

Mikayla Gaber tallied eight points for the Blackbirds (3-15) while Jessica McWatters scored seven.

PETTISVILLE (27) — McWatters 7; Hartzler 0; Graber 8; Sauder 0; Grieser 2; Plank 2; King 4; Borden 4; Beck 0. Totals 11-3-27.

HOLGATE (39) — Blaker 1; Izor 4; E. Willett 0; R. Willett 11; Schuller 4; Altman 4; Meyer 0; Clark 0; Eis 15. Totals 16-6-39.

Three-point goals: Pettisville - McWatters, Graber. Holgate - R. Willett. 

Pettisville 9 8 7 3 - 27

Holgate 11 14 7 7 - 39

 

Ottoville 46, Elida 40

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville was outscored 6-5 in the final quarter but held on for the 46-40 win over Elida.

Nicole Knippen paced the Big Green (13-7) with 15 points.

Addie Freeman scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (9-9).

ELIDA (40) — Mitchell 4; Am. Freeman 11; Vincent 3; Ad. Freeman 18; Reese 4. Totals 17-3-40.

OTTOVILLE (46) — Geise 9; Thomas 2; Honigford 9; Wannemacher 0; Kramer 8; Knippen 15; Hoersten 3. Totals 18-6-46.

Three-point goals: Elida - Ad. Freeman 2, Am. Freeman. Ottoville - Kramer 2, Geise, Hoersten. 

Elida 14 7 13 6 - 40

Ottoville 14 12 15 5 - 46

 

Evergreen 62, Fayette 60

FAYETTE — Evergreen rallied down 48-47 after three for the 62-60 win over Fayette.

Bekah Bowser scored 24 points for the Vikings (7-8) while Nicole Brand added 16 and Jordan Lumbrezer scored 12 points.

Addisyn Bentley powered the Eagles (11-6) with 21 points while Trista Fruchey chipped in with 20 and Amber Gaona scored 11.

EVERGREEN (62) — Ni. Brand 16; Van Ostrand 8; Na. Brand 1; Bowser 24; Kadel 0; Foster 0; Keifer 1; Lumbrezer 12. Totals 18-17-62.

FAYETTE (60) — Bentley 21; Figgins 1; Gaona 11; Leininger 1; Robinson 6; Fruchey 20. Totals 21-15-60.

Three-point goals: Evergreen - Bowser 5, Ni. Brand 3, Van Ostarand. Fayette - Robinson 2; Gaona. 

Evergreen 21 10 16 15 - 62

Fayette 18 15 15 12 - 60

 

Swanton 48, Maumee 23

SWANTON — Swanton had nine players in the scoring column as the Bulldogs rolled past Maumee, 48-23.

Frankie Nelson led the Bulldogs (10-5) with 13 points.

Brown scored 11 points for the Panthers (2-16) while Roper added 10.

MAUMEE (23) — Westrick 2; Brown 11; Roper 10. Totals 8-3-23.

SWANTON (48) — Taylor 0; Truckor 3; Sullivan 0; Hendricks 0; Floyd 0; Ar. Lutz 9; Pine 5; Nelson 13; Dohm 2; Eitniear 3; Av. Lutz 7; Waddell 0; Oakes 2; Saryo 4. Totals 17-8-48.

Three-point goals: Maumee - Brown 2, Roper 2. Swanton - Nelson 3, Truckor, Ar. Lutz, Av. Lutz. 

Maumee 3 4 6 10 - 23

Swanton 13 10 10 15 - 48

 

Kalida 40, Spencerville 36

SPENCERVILLE — Kalida held Spencerville to three fourth quarter points enroute to a 40-36 victory.

Grace Klausing scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Kalida (11-7).

Nelaya Burden led Spencerville (10-8) with nine points..

KALIDA (40) — Klausing 11; Vennekotter 8; Smith 6; Maag 6; Rampe 6; Erhart 2; Siebeneck 1; Wurth 0. Totals 16-12-40.

SPENCERVILLE (36) — Burden 9; G. Goecke 7; L. Goecke 6; Leis 4; Shaffer 4; Croft 3; Wurst 3. Totals 19-3-36.

Three-point goals: Kalida - Vennekotter 2, Rampe 2. Spencerville - G. Goecke, Leis, Shaffer, Croft, Wurst. Rebounds: Kalida 21 (Klausing 7), Spencerville 20. Turnovers: Kalida 16, Spencerville 16.

Kalida 14 9 9 8 - 40

Spencerville 17 7 9 3 - 36

Fort Jennings 48, Ayersville 43

AYERSVILLE — Fort Jennings carried a 37-30 lead into the final quarter and held on for the 48-43 victory over Ayersville.

Kristen Luersman scored 25 points for the Musketeers (3-16) while Jessie Foust added 11.

Maci Froelich paced the Pilots (5-12) with 12 points while Kryshel Dales tallied 11 and Kacey Okuley scored 10 points.

FORT JENNINGS (48) — Meyer 1; Koester 1; Foust 11; Dickman 0; Fitzpatrick 2; Luersman 25; Wieging 8. Totals 19-8-48.

AYERSVILLE (43) — Sheets 0; Dishop 2; Addington 3; Martin 5; Dockery 0; Froelich 12;Limbaugh 0; Dales 11; Okuley 10. Totals 18-3-43.

Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Foust 2. Ayersville - Dales 3, Froelich. 

Fort Jennings 12 8 17 11 - 48

Ayersville 12 9 9 13 - 43

Reserves: Ayersville, 24-17.

