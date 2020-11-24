KALIDA - Kalida returns five letterwinners from a team that finished 19-8 and advanced to the regional last season.
That alone has coach Adam Huber excited about the season.
"We return a good foundation of five players from our successful season last year and any time you have that kind of experience in varsity games, it is huge," said Huber.
Leading scorer and rebounder Grace Klausing returns for her senior season. She pumped in 12.9 points and pulled down 6.8 rebounds a game last season. Brenna Smith (5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds) and Kathryn Siebeneck (2.3 points, 1.2 rebounds) are back for their final campaings as well.
Klausing was honorable mention all-district last season.
While Klausing will get the focus, Huber knows success will be a team effort.
"We think we will once again be a good defensive team with the ability to be a great, disruptive defensive team by the end of the year," said Huber. "We also have a group that doesn't care who scores or needs the spotlight, we just want to compete and try to win every day."
The Lady Wildcats do lose McKayla Maag (7.6 points) and Abby Wurth (6.5 points). A potential weakness could be finding a secondary scorer to help Klausing. Two players who will also see more time are junior Brooke Vennkotter and sophomore Brooke Erhart.
"We are going to have to have some players step up on the offensive end this season and look to be more of a threat to score for us," stated Huber, who is 145-91 at Kalida. "We have girls capable of doing it, but it's their turn now to take the next step into more of a focal point in our offense as opposed to complementary players."
In the PCL, Huber sees as many as five teams with a shot at the title.
"The PCL is once again going to be a competitive league where you must be ready to play each game," noted Huber. "We can see five teams that could be battling it out for the title at the end with others looking to play the spoiler role. We feel we can be in that mix, but must improve and compete each day."
