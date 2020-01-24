SHERWOOD — Seniors Claire and Miriam Sinn have claimed Green Meadows Conference championships in each of their first three seasons of high school basketball at Wayne Trace.
They took a huge step to making it a sweep of their high school careers Thursday night as the Raiders posted a 53-45 win at Fairview to take sole possession of first place at 4-0 in league play.
Claire Sinn put up her biggest game in the Raiders’ biggest game of the season to date, scoring 30 points while grabbing 11 rebounds to lead Wayne Trace (13-3) to the win.
“She played very well tonight,” noted Raider head coach Bethany DeJarnett following the contest of her senior leader. “She was a difference maker for us on both ends of the floor.”
The two teams played virtually even through one quarter, with Fairview holding a 16-15 advantage after eight minutes of action.
However, after a basket by the Apaches’ Olivia Ricica to start the second quarter, Wayne Trace answered with seven straight Claire Sinn points for a 22-18 lead.
After Fairview (11-5, 3-1 GMC) trimmed the deficit to 24-22 on a Michelle Marshall basket, the Raiders closed the half with eight straight points in grabbing a 32-22 halftime advantage.
In the spurt, the Red, White and Blue got a bucket by Katie Stoller while Rachel Stoller hit a three-pointer and Claire Sinn added two free throws. Rachel Stoller also added another foul shot in putting the Raider margin in double figures at the break.
Wayne Trace also got solid efforts from role players Katie Stoller, Kenadie Daeger and Christina Graham during a time where the Raiders battled through a little bit of foul trouble.
“Everybody came in and played well for us,” DeJarnett added. “We had girls who came in and hit big shots for us and others who came in and just did a great job defensively and gave us quality minutes. It was a total team effort.”
Fairview pulled to within 35-29 in the third quarter on a Carrie Zeedyk basket but the Apaches would get no closer.
Claire Sinn responded with a bucket followed by a three-pointer to expand the Raider margin back to 40-29 with 2:39 left in the period.
“She is a great player and she stepped up and made big-time plays for them tonight,” commented Fairview head coach Russell Zeedyk. “We knew she was good and she came out and played that way tonight.”
With Wayne Trace on top 42-31 late in the quarter, Claire Sinn and Gracie Shepherd each hit a pair of free throws to extend the margin to 46-31 entering the final stanza.
The Raiders were 11 of 12 at the free throw line through three quarters and finished the night 16 of 22, an area that Wayne Trace has put a lot of time into improving at.
“We shot the ball well at the free throw line,” DeJarnett noted. “That was something we worked very hard on.”
Following a basket by Claire Sinn to open the fourth quarter scoring, Fairview made a run to cut the Raider lead to 48-38 after buckets from Kiersten Cline and Ricica along with a Marshall three-pointer.
A Miriam Sinn free throw put the Raider lead to 49-38 before an Allison Rhodes basket got the Apache deficit to single digits at 49-40.
Two Claire Sinn foul shots were offset by a Cline basket before a Cline trey got the black and gold within 52-45 with 21 seconds remaining.
However, Wayne Trace picked up another Claire Sinn free throw and the Apaches would not score again as the Raiders posted the 53-45 victory.
“It’s a big win for us,” concluded DeJarnett. “This is a tough place to come and play and we know we still have some tough leagues remaining. But, we are very pleased with the effort tonight.”
Cline led the way for Fairview with 18 points, four rebounds and five steals while Marshall posted nine points and three rebounds. Ricica added eight markers and eight boards while Zeedyk recorded six points, nine rebounds and five assists for Fairview.
“It’s a tough loss but we have to bounce back tomorrow and get ready for our next game,” added Zeedyk.
Fairview resumes action on Saturday as the Apaches host Defiance while Wayne Trace is off until Thursday as the Raiders visit Holgate in GMC action.
WAYNE TRACE (53) — C. Sinn 30; Katie Stoller 7; M. Sinn 3; Shepherd 3; Graham 0; Katr. Stoller 4; R. Stoller 6; Daeger 0. Totals 16-48 16-22 53.
FAIRVIEW (45) — Zeedyk 6; Mavis 0; Smith 0; Rhodes 2; Cline 18; Marshall 9; Ricica 8; Mealer 2. Totals 19-42 4-5 45.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 5-10 (C. Sinn 3-4, R. Stoller 1-1, Katie Stoller 1-2), Fairview 3-12 (Cline 2-4, Marshall 1-2). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 28 (C. Sinn 11), Fairview 31 (Zeedyk 9). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 14, Fairview 23.
Wayne Trace 15 17 14 7 — 53
Fairview 16 6 9 14 — 45
Reserves: Fairview, 39-19.
