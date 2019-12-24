HAVILAND — Getting one more game in before the Christmas break, Wayne Trace was able to clamp down Lincolnview defensively in a 49-16 win.

The Raiders held the Lancers to less than five points in every quarter.

Claire Sinn led Wayne Trace (6-2) with 10 points.

LINCOLNVIEW (16) - Ebel 2; Carey 4; Bollenbacher 7; Decker 2; Zadria King 1.

WAYNE TRACE (49) - C. Sinn 10; K. Stoller 7, M. Sinn 6; Gracie Shepherd 12; Christina Graham 4; Katrina Stoller 4; R. Stoller 6.

Lincolnview 3 4 5 4 — 16

Wayne Trace 16 11 18 4 — 49

Reserves: Lincolnview, 24-22.

Delta 51, Lake 38

DELTA — Trailing by a point at the half, Delta came out and outscored Lake 16-3 in the third period to eventually score a 51-38 win at home against the Flyers.

Brooklyn Green led the Panthers (7-1) with 18 points. Brooklyn Wymer added 13 points.

Hayley St. John led Lake (4-6) with 11 points.

LAKE (38) - Ayers 9; St. John 11; Bekler 9; Robinson 5; Askins 4. 12-8-38.

DELTA (51) - Rouleau 2; Bra. Wymer 6; Green 18; Bro. Wymer 13; Culler 4; Weber 6. Totals 22-5-51.

Three-point goals: Lake (6-17) — Bekler 3, St. John 2, Robinson. Delta (2-8) — Bra. Wymer, Green. Rebounds: Lake 37 (Ayers 8), Delta 31 (Green 8). Turnovers: Lake 20, Delta 15.

Lake 7 14 3 14 — 38

Delta 8 12 16 15 — 51

Miller City 53,

North Baltimore 43

MILLER CITY — Abi Lammers led the Wildcats with 20 points as Miller City was able to score a 53-43 win at home over visiting North Baltimore.

Natalie Koenig chipped in 16 points for Miller City, which is now 8-1 on the season.

Kenzie Perez led the Tigers with 13 points. Leah Lee had 12 and Mia McCarthy added 10 in a balanced effort for North Baltimore.

N. BALTIMORE (43) - Perez 13; Lee 12; McCarthy 10; Hagemyer 8.

MILLER CITY (53) - Lammers 20; Kuhlman 5; Hermiller 6; Koenig 16; Reyna 6.

Three-point goals: North Baltimore — Perez 3, Lee 3, McCarthy 2. Miller City — Hermiller 2. Rebounds: North Baltimore 31, Miller City 26. Turnovers: North Baltimore 17, Miller City 8.

N. Baltimore 14 11 7 11 — 43

Miller City 18 17 9 9 — 53

Reserves: Miller City, 36-26.

Continental 52, Fostoria 39

CONTINENTAL — Addyson Armey led all scorers with 20 points as Continental was able to score a 52-39 win over Fostoria.

Madelyn Potts added 12 points and 10 rebounds while Alex Hoeffel had 10 points for the Pirates (5-4).

Christina Maurer led the Redmen (0-10) with 13 points.

FOSTORIA (39) - Maurer 13; Weimerskirch 8; Chasco 5; Johnson 5; Smith 3; Groves 3.

CONTINENTAL (52) - Armey 20; Prowant 0; Hoeffel 10; Etter 6; Potts 2; Keller 4.

Three-point goals: Fostoria — Maurer 3, Weimerskirch, Chasco, Smith. Continental — Armey 2, Potts 2, Hoeffel.

Fostoria 11 8 4 16 — 39

Continental 18 9 11 14 — 52

