HAVILAND — For the eighth time in school history and the fourth consecutive season, Wayne Trace claimed at least a share of the Green Meadows Conference championship with a 54-29 win over visiting Ayersville Thursday night at “The Palace.”
It was far from pretty for the Red, White and Blue but the Raiders (15-5, 6-0 GMC) used a 17-2 run over the last three minutes of the first half and the first three minutes of the second half to pull away for the victory.
Wayne Trace held only a slim 21-17 advantage prior to the run, which saw the Raiders score nine straight points to close out the first half with a 30-17 lead.
Claire Sinn, Katie Stoller and Gracie Shepherd all had baskets in the spurt for Wayne Trace with Miriam Sinn adding a pair of foul shots.
“The last couple of minutes of the first half and the first couple of minutes of the second half are always important,” noted Raider head coach Bethany DeJarnett. “We were able to put together a run and that was big tonight. But, we also have to be better than we were tonight.”
After Ayersville’s Kacee Okuley opened the second half scoring with a basket, baskets by Katie Stoller, Claire Sinn and Rachel Stoller along with two Katrina Stoller free throws quickly expanded the Raider lead to 38-19.
Following back-to-back three pointers from the Pilots’ Callie Dishop and Neva Sheets, Wayne Trace ended the third quarter with a Miriam Sinn basket in posting a 40-25 lead going to the final period.
The Raiders then sealed the win with seven straight points to start the fourth quarter, getting a three-pointer by Miriam Sinn along with buckets from Miriam Sinn and Claire Sinn to push the margin to 47-25.
Ayersville (5-15, 3-3 GMC) led twice in the contest, taking a 2-0 lead on a Kryshel Dales basket and a 5-4 advantage after a three-pointer by Maci Froelich.
However, two Rachel Stoller foul shots put Wayne Trace in front for good.
Consecutive treys by Claire Sinn pushed the Raider lead to 14-7 but the Pilots responded.
Back-to-back baskets by Dales and Kaylor Martin quickly pulled Ayersville within 14-11 but a Miriam Sinn trey and a Rachel Stoller two-pointer put Wayne Trace on top 19-11 after eight minutes of action.
“Give Ayersville credit, their girls played hard and they kept battling back,” DeJarnett continued.
The Lady Pilots got baskets by Dales and Okuley to open the second quarter scoring and trim the deficit to 19-15.
Wayne Trace picked up two Miriam Sinn free throws before an Okuley basket kept the Pilots within 21-17, setting the stage for the Raider spurt to end the half.
“It’s nice to at least get a share but we know we have another league game left on the schedule and it is a tough road game at Hicksville,” added the Raider head coach. “There are areas that we need to get better at and we will get back to work on those.”
Miriam Sinn led all scorers for the Lady Raiders with 17 points while also posting five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Claire Sinn recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds as well as finishing with four assists and six steals.
Kacee Okuley topped Ayersville with eight points and five rebounds with Kryshel Dales adding six points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Wayne Trace returns to action on Monday in the final home game for seniors Claire Sinn and Miriam Sinn as the Lady Raiders welcome in rival Crestview. Ayersville hits the road on Tuesday for a non-league contest at Continental.
AYERSVILLE (29) – Sheets 3; Dishop 4; Addington 2; Martin 2; Froelich 3; Limbaugh 0; Retcher 1; Dales 6; Mansfield 0; Okuley 8. Totals 12-46 2-5 29.
WAYNE TRACE (54) - C. Sinn 15; Katie Stoller 4; M. Sinn 17; Shepherd 6; Graham 0; Katr. Stoller 4; R. Stoller 6; Daeger 0; Moore 2. Totals 20-50 9-14 54.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 3-11 (Sheets 1-2, Froelich 1-2, Dishop 1-3), Wayne Trace 5-11 (M. Sinn 3-4, C. Sinn 2-6). Rebounds: Ayersville 33 (Addington 10), Wayne Trace 35 (C. Sinn 13). Turnovers: Ayersville 22, Wayne Trace 11.
Ayersville 11 6 8 4 — 29
Wayne Trace 19 11 10 14 — 54
Reserves: Ayersville, 28-24.
