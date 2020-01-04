HAVILAND — Wayne Trace turned a nine-point first-period lead into a lopsided Green Meadows Conference triumph on Friday, downing visiting Tinora 61-31 girls hoops action.
Claire Sinn put up 20 points and five boards in the win for the Raiders (8-3, 1-0 GMC). Miriam Sinn chipped in 16 points while Katrina Stoller added 11.
Anna Frazer’s eight points were tops for Tinora, which slipped to 1-10 (0-1 GMC).
WAYNE TRACE (61) — C. Sinn 20; M. Sinn 16; Katr. Stoller 11; Shepherd 6; R. Stoller 3; Katie Stoller 2; Moore 2; Graham 1.
TINORA (31) — Frazer 8; Norden 7; Hurtt 6; Meyer 3; Okuley 3; Harr 2; Nagel 2.
Tinora 10 8 9 4 — 31
Wayne Trace 19 15 18 9 — 61
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 33-32 (OT).
Ayersville 46, Hicksville 44
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville ralled from a five-point halftime hole to topple county foe Hicksville in GMC-opening action, 46-44.
The Pilots (3-7, 1-0 GMC) only had four players in the scoring column but three hit double figures. Kaylee Dockery led the way with 18 points while Taylor Addington and Kacee Okuley had 14 and 12, respectively.
Hicksville fell to 3-8 (0-1 GMC) with the loss, led by 13 points from Kenzie Schroeder.
HICKSVILLE (44) — Slatttery 3; Phillips 2; Schroeder 13; Villena 0; Smith 8; Bergman 9; Crall 9; Monroe 0. Totals 17-9-44.
AYERSVILLE (46) - Dishop 0; Addington 14; Martin 0; Dockery 18; Froelich 2; Limbaugh 0; Dales 0; Okuley 12. Totals 18-9-46.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Slattery. Ayersville — Dockery.
Hicksville 10 18 10 6 — 44
Ayersville 11 12 17 6 — 46
Reserves: Ayersville, 37-16.
Holgate 33, Edgerton 31
EDGERTON — Holgate snapped a 10-game skid to start the season, knocking off Edgerton in both teams’ GMC opener, 33-31.
Raena Willett’s 11 points paced the Tigers (1-10, 1-0 GMC) while Justine Eis chipped in 10.
Coral Picillo paced Edgerton (1-8, 0-1 GMC) with 11 markers. Ally Cape hit a pair of treys and netted 10.
HOLGATE (33) — Blaker 2; Izor 1; E. Willett 2; R. Willett 11; Schuller 1; Altman 3; Meyer 5; Clark 0; Eis 10. Totals 12-8-33.
EDGERTON (31) — Siebenaler 4; Picillo 11; Cape 10; McNalley 2; Leppelmeier 1; T. Smith 0; A. Schroeder 0; M. Smith 3; Herman 0; Moreno 0. Totals 9-10-31.
Three-point goals: Holgate — R. Willett. Edgerton — Cape 2, Picillo. Turnovers: Edgerton 8, Holgate 19.
Holgate 7 5 7 14 — 33
Edgerton 5 11 3 12 — 31
Fairview 50, Antwerp 35
SHERWOOD — The Lady Apaches of Fairview opened up the Green Meadows Conference with a 50-35 win over visiting Antwerp.
Kiersten Cline led Fairview (7-4, 1-0 GMC) with 18 points while Riley Mealer added 16 points for the Lady Apaches.
Antwerp stands at 4-4 overall and 0-1 in the GMC.
ANTWERP (35) — No statistics.
FAIRVIEW (50) — Mealer 16; Baker 3; Cliine 18; Ricica 2; Smith 2; Marshall 4; Mavis 1; Zeedyk 4. -54.
Antwerp 12 5 7 11 — 35
Fairview 9 13 17 11 — 50
Patrick Henry 47, Liberty Center 45
LIBERTY CENTER — Thanks to a last-second 3-pointer from Audrey Sonnenberg, Patrick Henry drew first blood in the NWOAL race with a 47-45 win over host Liberty Center.
Kenzie Vance (11 points, nine rebounds) and Sonnenberg (11 points, eight rebounds) each neared double-doubles in a victorious effort for the Patriots (7-2, 1-0 NWOAL).
Cassidy Chapa put up a game-best 13 points for the Tigers, which fell to 6-5 (0-1 NWOAL).
PATRICK HENRY (47) — Nickels 5; Sonnenberg 11; Meyer 7; VanDeBussche 2; Weber 0; Prigge 7; Fintel 4; Vance 11. Totals 17-10-47.
LIBERTY CENTER (45) — Armey 6; Hollenbaugh 0; Mohler 0; Long 2; Orr 0; Chapa 13; Young 0; Graber 9; Engler 3; Giesige 7; Heath 5. Totals 16-9-45.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Nickels, Sonnenberg, Prigge. Liberty Center — Armey 2, Graber, Engler. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 33 (Vance 9). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 23, Liberty Center 21.
Patrick Henry 6 10 12 19 — 47
Liberty Center 6 11 14 14 — 45
Reserves: Liberty Center, 36-13.
Archbold 48, Swanton 41
ARCHBOLD – Archbold was able to open Northwest Ohio Athletic League play with a 48-41 win at home over Swanton.
Abi Borojovich led a balanced attack for Archbold (6-4, 1-0 NWOAL) with 13 points. Kylie Sauder added 11.
Aricka Lutz had 19 points for Swanton (5-3, 0-1 NWOAL) while Averie Lutz chipped in 14.
SWANTON (41) – Ar. Lutz 19; Nelson 2; Dohm 3; Av. Lutz 14; Oakes 3. Totals 15-9-41.
ARCHBOLD (48) – Rodriguez 8; Hostetler 5; Borojevich 13; Sauder 11; Ziegler 4; Phillips 7. Totals 16-13-48.
Three-point goals: Swanton – Ar. Lutz 2. Archbold – Hostetler, Borojevich, Phillips. Rebounds: Swanton 21 (Nelson 7), Archbold 33 (Sauder 10). Turnovers: Swanton 12, Archbold 19.
Swanton 9 7 17 8 – 41
Archbold 9 21 7 11 — 48
Reserves: Archbold, 27-19.
Delta 37, Wauseon 34
DELTA – Host Delta opened Northwest Ohio Athletic League play with an important win, rallying in the final stanza to defeat Wauseon, 37-34.
Reagan Rouleau led Delta (9-2, 1-0 NWOAL) with 12 points in the win.
Marisa Seiler tallied 10 points for Wauseon (8-3, 0-1 NWOAL).
WAUSEON (34) – Smith 0; Pelok 2; Raabe 0; Roush 3; Seiler 10; Hutchinson 4; Aeschliman 7; Zirkle 6; Meyer 2. Totals 14-5-34.
DELTA (37) – Ford 0; Rouleau 12; Bra. Wymer 8; Green 8; Bro. Wymer 5; Culler 0; Weber 4. Totals 12-9-37.
Three-point goals: Wauseon (1-7) – Aeschliman 1-3, Seiler 0-4. Delta (4-11) – Bra. Wymer 2-4, Rouleau 1-4, Green 1-1, Bro. Wymer 0-1, Weber 0-1. Rebounds: Wauseon 30 (Zirkle 7), Delta 12 (Bra. Wymer 3). Turnovers: Wauseon 26, Delta 14.
Wauseon 6 18 6 4 – 34
Delta 11 10 5 11 – 37
Bryan 54, Evergreen 47
BRYAN — Bryan began its Northwest Ohio Athletic League slate in winning fashion with a 54-47 home win against Evergreen.
Jadynn Cupp led Bryan (9-2, 1-0 NWOAL) with 15 points. Shallyn Miley added 10.
Bekah Bowser had 11 points for the Vikings (5-5, 0-1 NWOAL).
EVERGREEN (47) – Ni. Brand 7; VanOstrand 6; Peluso 7; Na. Brand 9; Woodring 0; Bowser 11; Radel 0; Foster 0; Keifer 1; Lumbrezer 6. Totals 15-10-47.
BRYAN (54) – Taylor 4; Miller 8; Semer 5; Miley 10; Zimmerman 5; Cupp 15; Lamberson 0; Burdge 2; Arnold 0; Long 1; Antigo 4. Totals 20-10-54.
Three-point goals: Evergreen – Bowser 3, Ni. Brand 2, Peluso, Na. Brand. Bryan – Miller 2, Zimmerman, Cupp.
Evergreen 12 14 17 4 — 47
Bryan 18 15 14 7 – 54
Napoleon 44, Northview 29
NAPOLEON — Napoleon remained perfect on the season with a 44-29 win over visiting Sylvania Northview in NLL action.
Taylor Strock led Napoleon (11-0, 7-0 NLL) with 12 points.
Kacee Baumhower led Northview (7-4, 4-3 NLL) with a game-high 20 points.
SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW (29) — Baumhower 20; Shamy 3; Leamy 2; Sullins 2; Creech 2; Taylor 0. . Totals 10-6-29.
NAPOLEON (44) — Rieger 2; Bostelman 0; Lankenau 0; S. Pedroza 8; Strock 12; E.Pedroza 7; Helberg 4; Ressler 6; Good 3. Totals 18-3-44.
Three-point goals: Northview — Baumhower 2, Shamy. Napoleon — S. Pedroza 2, Strock, E. Pedroza, Good.
Northview 5 11 7 6 — 29
Napoleon 14 9 13 8 — 44
Edon 39, Hilltop 28
EDON – Riley Bloir led the Bombers with nine points as Edon scored a 39-28 Buckeye Border Conference win over Hilltop.
Edon stayed tied with Fayette for the confernce lead.
Kodi Brenner led the Cadets (3-8, 0-6) with eight points.
HILLTOP (28) – Horton 7; Jones 0; La. Baker 2; Norden 2; Brenner 8; Jermeay 2; Barnum 0; Connolly 0; Le. Baker 7. Totals 9-8-28.
EDON (39) – Radabaugh 6; Towers 0; Bignell 0; Bloir 9; Briner 4; Hickman 0; Warner 2; Kiess 7; Kaylor 5; Maier 6. Totals 15-9-39.
Three-point goals: Hilltop – Horton, Brenner.
Hilltop 2 14 7 5 – 28
Edon 9 19 16 4 — 39
Reserves: Hilltop, 26-23.
Stryker 37, Montpelier 33
MONTPELIER – Stryker picked up a Buckeye Border Conference win as the Panthers scored a close 37-33 triumph at Montpelier.
Kinsey Myers led the Panthers (5-6, 3-3) with 12 points. Kalista Blevins added 11.
Chelsea McCord led Montpelier (4-5, 3-3) with eight markers.
STRYKER (37) – Grice 4; Myers 12; Cadwell 2; Dangler 0; M. Blevins 0; Fulk 7; K. Blevins 11; Woolace 1. Totals 15-2-37.
MONTPELIER (33) – McCord 8; Page 8; Richmire 6; Bumb 4; Steffes 4; Fritsch 3; Repp 0; Rose 0. Totals 14-4-33.
Three-point goals: Stryker – Myers 4, Fulk. Montoelier – Fritsch.
Stryker 15 10 9 3 — 37
Montpelier 5 6 8 14 – 33
Reserves: Montpelier, 23-22 (OT).
Fayette 43, Pettisville 31
FAYETTE — Fayette outscored visiting Pettisville 16-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 43-31 victory in BBC action.
Trista Fruchey led Fayette (6-3, 5-1 BBC) with a game-high 22 points.
Jessica McWatters led Pettisville (2-8, 2-4 BBC) with 19 points while Mikayla added 10 for the Lady Blackbirds.
PETTISVILLE (31) — McWatters 19; Graber 10; Borden 2; Balser 0; Hartzler 0; Sauder 0; Grieser 0; Plank 0; King 0. Totals 11-4-31.
FAYETTE (43) — Bentley 8; Figgins 2; Goona 7; Leininger 4; Fruchey 22; Robinson 0. Totals 20-2-43.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — McWatters 3, Graber 2. Fayette — Goona. Rebounds: Pettisville 23, Fayette 35. Turnovers: Pettisville 12, Fayette 3.
Pettisville 7 7 10 7 — 31
Fayette 13 8 6 16 — 43
Miller City 56, Continental 48
MILLER CITY — Miller City outlasted Continental 12-4 in overtime to take a 56-48 win in PCL action.
Natalie Koenig led Miller City (9-1, 3-1 PCL) with 22 points while Abi Lammers dropped in 17.
Addyson Armey led Continental (6-5, 0-2 PCL) with 22 points and Alex Hoeffel added 13.
CONTINENTAL (48) — Armey 22; Prowant 4; Hoeffel 13; Etter 6; Potts 3 . Totals 18-8-48.
MILLER CITY (56) — Lammers 17; Kuhlman 9; Teders 4; C. Hermiller 2; Koenig 22; M. Otto 2. Totals 21-8-56.
Three-point goals: Continental — Hoeffel 2, Armey, Potts. Miller City — Kuhlman 2, Koenig.
Continental 8 11 12 13 4 — 48
Miller City 21 5 8 10 12 — 56
