SHERWOOD — Wauseon’s Sydney Zirkle hit a pair of three throws with 4.6 seconds left in regulation to help the Indians stay unbeaten with a 62-61 thriller over Fairview on Monday.
Zirkle finished with a game-best 27 points for the 5-0 Indians. Chelsie Raabe added 10 tallies for Wauseon, which converted 20-of-33 from the charity stripe.
Kiersten Cline’s 12 markers and six rebounds topped the tally for Fairview (3-2) while Carrie Zeedyk and Cassie Mavis each netted 10.
WAUSEON (62) — Barajas 0; Smith 3; Pelok 4; Raabe 10; Seiler 9; Carroll 1; Aeschliman 8; Zirkle 27; Osley 0. Totals 21-20-62.
FAIRVIEW (61) - Zeedyk 10; King 2; Baker 3; Mavis 10; Smith 7; Clien 12; Marshall 3; O. Ricica 7; Mealer 7. Totals 23-7-61.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Zeedyk 2, Smith 2, Baker, Cline, O. Ricica, Mealer.
Wauseon 16 18 12 16 — 62
Fairview 12 11 14 24 — 61
Hicksville 41, Hilltop 33
HICKSVILLE — A 15-8 second-stanza advantage made the difference for Hicksville in a 41-33 win over Hilltop, the Aces’ first of the year.
Freshman Molly Crall tallied 13 points and seven rebounds for the Aces (1-4) while Avery Slattery added nine markers.
Morgan Norden put up 13 points to pace Hilltop, which fell to 1-5.
HILLTOP (33) — Maddox 0; Horton 7; La. Baker 0; Norden 13; Brenner 3; Jermeay 5; Bailey 0; Barnum 2; Connolly 0; Le. Baker 3. Totals 10-12-33.
HICKSVILLE (41) - Slattery 9; Phillips 5; Villena 2; Smith 4; Bergman 6; Crall 13; Eicher 2; Monroe 0. Totals 14-11-41.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Norden. Hicksville — Slattery, Phillips. Rebounds: Hilltop 32 (Brenner 9), Hicksville 37 (Villena, Crall 7). Turnovers: Hilltop 18, Hicksville 21.
Hilltop 11 8 5 9 — 33
Hicksville 12 15 4 10 — 41
North Baltimore 45,
Holgate 32
NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore seized a 21-10 halftime advantage and pulled away for a 45-32 home win over Holgate.
Emma Willett’s eight points were tops for Holgate (0-5), which trimmed the deficit to six after three quarters but got no closer.
HOLGATE (32) — Blaker 4; Izor 0; Wilhelm 0; E. Willett 8; R. Willett 7; Schuller 0; Meyer 7; Clark 0; Eis 6. Totals 11-5-32.
NORTH BALTIMORE (45) — Lennard 5; Smith 0; Lee 13; Thomas 0; McCartney 19; Hagemyer 4; Inbody 4. Totals 14-13-45.
Three-point goals: Holgate — E. Willett 2, Meyer 2, R. Willett. North Baltimore — Lee 3, McCartney 2. Turnovers: Holgate 12, North Baltimore 15.
Holgate 8 2 11 11 — 32
N. Baltimore 13 8 6 18 — 45
Bryan 57, Edgerton 46
BRYAN — Bryan defended home hardwood, improving to 4-1 on the year with a 57-46 win over visiting Edgerton.
Shallyn Miley paced three players in double figures for Bryan with 17 points while Brooke Lamberson and Kelly Miller chipped in 16 and 13 tallies, respectively.
Ally Cape hit five longballs and finished with 17 points for the Bulldogs (1-4) while Emma Siebenaler tallied 15 points.
EDGERTON (46) — Siebenaler 15; Picillo 3; Cape 17; McNalley 2; Leppelmeier 4; A. Schroeder 0; M. Smith 0; F. Herman 1; Moreno 4. Totals 14-12-46.
BRYAN (57) — D. Taylor 0; Miller 13; Semer 4; Miley 17; Zimmerman 2; Lamberson 16; Burdge 2; Arnold 0; Long 0; Antigo 3. Totals 17-17-57.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Cape 5, Picillo. Bryan — Miller 3, Lamberson 3.
Edgerton 9 14 13 10 — 46
Bryan 19 10 14 14 — 57
