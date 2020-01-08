WAUSEON — In a game where one offensive run was enough to pull ahead, Wauseon outscored Defiance 11-2 over the final 1:50 of the contest to pull out a 38-29 non-league girls basketball win.
“We had our moments,” said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “When it came down to it, they got it to the style they wanted, which is a physical style. We just didn’t respond well when it got physical for us. We just couldn’t come up with rebounds when we needed to.”
The Indians clinged to a 27-26 lead when Carlee Smiddy made the first of two free throws for the Bulldogs to tie the game. It would be the final points scored by Defiance until the final minute.
Wauseon, who much like Defiance had struggled on offense most the night, found enough to forge ahead. Sydney Zirkle got the run started with a score from the baseline, then Autumn Pelok managed to hit a rare wing jumper.
“We wanted to make them make outside shots,” admitted Manriquez. “They want to get to the basket, that’s their thing. For three quarters, we were able to execute our gameplan.”
Smiddy got back to the stripe for the Bulldogs, but her makes were answered as Zirkle split a pair, then Marisa Seiler knocked down a pair when Defiance was forced to foul.
“They didn’t quit and they didn’t let it get in their head,” Wauseon coach Dan Seiler said of making the late free throws.
Wauseon had gone 2 of 6 from the charity stripe through the first three frames.
Seiler put the final touch on the win with a breakaway lay-up.
“In the second half, I thought we played harder,” said coach Seiler. “We still could not get the ball in the hoop. We still kept fighting, and ultimately, that was the biggest difference towards the end. We kept battling and working.”
Both teams struggled to get into a flow most of the game. Defiance led 8-6 after the opening stanza, and pushed the lead to 14-6 on three consecutive baskets by Raelle Gonzales. Wauseon countered with scores from Zirkle, Hayley Meyer and Sam Aeschliman to trim the lead to two at 14-12 with 1:36 left in the half.
The half saw just one more basket, a triple by Trinity Shirk, to put the Bulldogs in front 17-12 at the break.
The second half began with the same pace. Tammy Aguilera opened with a trey for Defiance, but once again the Bulldogs went cold. Gonzales made both ends of a one-and-one with 4.4 seconds showing to send Defiance into the final period with a 22-18 advantage.
After going 8 of 36 from the floor in the first three periods, Wauseon managed to knock down 6 of 15 shots in the final stanza. Defiance, meanwhile, made just 2 of 18 shot attempts in the second half.
“They were pressuring all our passes,” said Manriquez. “Early on, we had some opportunities in the first half, we just couldn’t buy a bucket. We were getting good looks, we just couldn’t get shots to go down.”
Tough defense on both sides also led to a higher number of turnovers. Defiance committed 21 and Wauseon was guilty of 17.
“Defiance played hard,” mentioned coach Seiler. “They battled us in every bit of that game.”
Seiler led Wauseon (9-3) with 14 points. Smiddy paced Defiance (6-3) with 11.
DEFIANCE (29) — Moats 2; Shirk 3; Schlatter 2; Aguilera 3; Black 0; McKenzie 0; Gonzales 8; Smiddy 11. Totals 10-39 7-10 29.
WAUSEON (38) — Smith 0; Pelok 6; Raabe 1; Seiler 14; Roush 0; Aeschliman 2; Zirkle 8; Osley 0; Carroll 0; Meyer 7. Totals 14-51 10-15 38.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Shirk, Aguilera. Rebounds: Defiance 30, Wauseon 40. Turnovers: Defiance 21, Wauseon 17.
Defiance 8 9 5 7 — 29
Wauseon 6 6 6 20 — 38
Reserves: Wauseon, 33-31.
