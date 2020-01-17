WAUSEON — Marisa Seiler’s 20 points led the charge for Wauseon as the Indians knocked off NWOAL co-leader Bryan in overtime on Thursday in girls hoops action, 60-49.
Seiler hit four treys in the victory for the Indians (11-3, 2-1 NWOAL) while Sydney Zirkle and Autumn Pelok added 16 and 13 markers, respectively.
Shallyn Miley’s 15 points paced the Golden Bears (11-4, 2-1 NWOAL). Addie Arnold added 10.
BRYAN (49) — Taylor 0; Miller 0; Semer 9; Miley 15; Zimmerman 6; Cupp 0; Lamberson 2; Burdge 0; Arnold 10; Long 2; Antigo 5. Totals 21-4-49.
WAUSEON (60) - Smith 0; Pelok 13; Raabe 0; Seiler 20; Hutchison 0; Carroll 2; Aeschliman 9; Zirkle 16; Meyer 0; Osley 0. Totals 17-22-60.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Arnold 2, Antigo. Wauseon — Seiler 4.
Bryan 10 8 17 10 4 — 49
Wauseon 12 10 4 19 15 — 60
Reserves: Wauseon, 29-25.
Archbold 55,
Patrick Henry 52
ARCHBOLD —The Lady Blue Streaks of Archbold squeaked out a 55-52 win over Patrick Henry in NWOAL action. “What a good win for us, stated Archbold Head coach Brian Ziegler. Our team defense was very good and our guards did a great job of handling the ball added Ziegler.
Abi Borojevich led Archbold (9-5, 2-1 NWOAL) with 17 points while Addi Ziegler had 15 points and Kylie Sauder dropped in 10 for the Lady Streaks.
Carissa Rosebrook led Patrick Henry (7-5, 1-2 NWOAL) with 16 points while Kayla Prigge added 11 points and McKenzie Vance had 10 points for the Lady Patriots.
PATRICK HENRY (52) —Nickels 8; Rosebrook 16; Sonnenberg 7; Prigge 11; Vance 10. Totals 17-8-52.
ARCHBOLD (55) —Rodriguez 2; Hostetler 6; Borojevich 17; Sauder 10; Garrow 2; Ziegler 15; Phillips 3. Totals 17-18-55.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Vance 2, Prigge 2, Nickels 2, Sonnenberg. Archbold — Borojevich 2, Phillips. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 23 (Vance 7), Archbold 17 (Sauder 7). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 14, Archbold 10.
Patrick Henry 7 14 11 20 — 52
Archbold 7 10 22 16 — 55
Delta 53,
Liberty Center 45
LIBERTY CENTER – Delta remained perfect in the NWOAL, improving to 3-0 and 12-2 overall, by holding off a Liberty Center rally in a 53-45 win.
Brooklyn Wymer led Delta in the win with 17 points. Brooklyn Green added 16 and Braelyn Wymer had 10.
Cassidy Chapa had a double-double for Liberty Center (7-7, 0-3). She scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
DELTA (53) – Ford 0; Rouleau 5; Bra. Wymer 10; Green 16; Bro. Wymer 17; Culler 4; Weber 1. Totals 20-8-53.
LIBERTY CENTER (45) — Armey 0; Hollenbaugh 4; Mohler 0; Long 0; Orr 0; Chapa 22; Young 4; Graber 2; Engler 4; Giesige 7; Heath 2. Totals 17-8-45.
Three-point goals: Delta (5-12) Rouleau 0-2, Bra. Wymer 2-4, Green 2-2, Bro. Wymer 1-4. Liberty Center (3-14) – Long 0-1, Chapa 1-3, Young 1-4, Graber 0-2, Engler 1-4. Rebounds: Delta 22 (Bra. Wymer 6), Liberty Center 41 (Chapa 10). Turnovers: Delta 14, Liberty Center 19.
Delta 11 14 12 16 – 53
Liberty Center 8 5 19 13 – 45
Swanton 46,
Evergreen 45
SWANTON – A final rally by Evergreen in the final minute came up one point short as the Vikings fell at Swanton, 46-45.
Aricka Lutz led the Bulldogs (8-4, 1-2) with 15 points.
Bekah Bowser had 12 points for Evergreen (7-7, 1-2).
EVERGREEN (45) – Ni. Brand 6; VanOstrand 4; Peluso 4; Woodring 4; Bowser 12; Radel 3; Foster 0; Keifer 8; Lumbrezer 4. Totals 15-10-45.
SWANTON (46) – Truckor 0; Ar. Lutz 15; Pine 2; Nelson 6; Dohm 9; Av. Lutz 5; Oakes 8; Sarvo 1. Totals 16-8-46.
Three-point goals: Evergreen – Bowser 2, Keifer 2, Peluso, Radel. Swanton – Oakes 2, Ar. Lutz, Nelson, Dohm, Av. Lutz.
Evergreen 10 6 13 16 – 45
Swanton 14 11 10 11 – 46
Napoleon 65,
Bowling Green 18
NAPOLEON — Napoleon assured itself of double-digit wins on the Northern Lakes League slate, stifling Bowling Green in a 65-18 victory.
Taylor Strock led the scoring charge for the No. 2 Wildcats (15-0, 10-0 NLL) while Emma Pedroza netted 11. Napoleon led 12-2 after one and blew things open with a 29-7 second-stanza advantage.
Freshman Shayle Greiner’s six points paced Bowling Green, which fell to 2-13 (1-9 NLL).
BOWLING GREEN (18) - Estep 2; Wagner 2; Sayen 0; Bengle 0; Studer 3; Dean 0; Greiner 6; Mintey 0; Weaver 0; Marovich 0; Steffan 0; Fry 0; Wiseman-Esparza 5. Totals 8-1-18.
NAPOLEON (65) - Rieger 9; Bostelman 5; Lankenau 2; Durham 0; Chipps 0; S. Pedroza 4; Hopkins 0; Strock 19; E. Pedroza 11; Helberg 5; Rausch 0; Ressler 7; Good 3. Totals 25-9-65.
Three-point goals: Bowling Green — Wiseman-Esparza. Napoleon — Rieger, Bostelman, Strock, E. Pedroza, Helberg, Ressler.
Bowling Green 2 7 4 5 — 18
Napoleon 12 29 12 12 — 65
Reserves: Napoleon, 37-28.
Columbus Grove 46,
Spencerville 38
COLUMBUS GROVE — The Lady Bulldogs of Columbus Grove remained spotless in the NWC with a 46-38 win over visiting Spencerville.
Kenzie King led Columbus Grove (12-3, 5-0 NWC) with 14 points while Angel Schneider had 13 points and Abby Gladwell added 10 points.
SPENCERVILLE (38) — G.Goecke 8; L.Goecke 2; Shaffer 3; O.Goecke 4; Burden 10; Leis 11. Totals 14-5-38.
COLUMBUS GROVE (46) — Schneider 13; Witteborg 2; Downing 4; King 14; Gladwell 10; Ridenour 3. Totals 16-12-46.
Three-point goals: Spencerville — G.Goecke 2, Leis 2, Burden. Columbus Grove — King 2. Rebounds: Spencerville 21, Columbus Grove 33 (Schneider 7, Downing 7). Turnovers: Spencerville 13, Columbus Grove 14.
Spencerville 10 8 10 10 — 38
Columbus Grove 9 8 16 13 — 46
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 33-23.
Continental 62,
Fort Jennings 47
FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings senior Kristen Luersman netted her 1,000th career point but it wasn’t enough as the Musketeers fell to league foe Continental, 62-47.
Kerri Prowant hit five treys and put in 20 points for the Pirates (7-7, 1-3 PCL) while Alex Hoeffel and Madelyn Potts each netted 10.
Jessie Foust chipped in 12 markers for Fort Jennings (2-14, 1-3 PCL).
CONTINENTAL (62) - Prowant 20; Hoeffel 10; Potts 10; Etter 9; Keller 7; Armey 6. Totals 23-6-62.
FORT JENNINGS (47) — Luersman 19; Foust 12; Wieging 8; Fitzpatrick 6; Koester 2. Totals 20-5-47.
Three-point goals: Continental — Prowant 5, Hoeffel 2, Potts 2, Etter. Fort Jennings — Foust 2. Turnovers: Continental 15, Fort Jennings 22.
Continental 13 18 13 18 — 62
Fort Jennings 11 11 15 10 — 47
