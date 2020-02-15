To all who have come before in the monumental task of putting this column together: you eternally have my respect.
Aside from sitting in an office chair at a keyboard and monitor, there’s some sweat equity involved in going through all the brackets in the girls state tournament, doing enough research to make some educated guesses and still wanting to write it all down fully in the knowledge that it will all be wrong.
But it’s a labor of love.
Just like the thought of postseason basketball drives players across the area to that next level, even in the grind of early February as the season takes its toll, us sportswriters look forward to these big stages as well.
There’s nothing like basking in the ambience of an electric gym filled to the rafters with people hoping for just one shot more, one play more, one second more to enjoy watching their school or their children play the game they love.
If it comes down to the wire, even better. Though we have no skin in the game, don’t think we don’t feel the tension in a late-game timeout, the tingling in your toes, the hair standing up on the back of your neck.
It’s what we live for.
Without further ado, here’s the picks for the area and the state championships in girls hoops for the 2020 postseason:
DIVISION I
Sectionals
At Millbury Lake
That old Sesame Street song “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others” definitely applies here as Wapakoneta will make the long trip north to Lake as the Redskin girls hoopsters are a Division I team this season. Luckily (or unluckily) it will be a one-time trip as Sylvania Northview downs Wapak and sets up a sectional final rubber match with Anthony Wayne.
With the win, the sixth-seeded Kats will knock off the Generals in the sectional finals while in the other matchup, Toledo St. Ursula will come up short against Sandusky.
At Fostoria
With four of the five teams in the Fostoria Sectional being double-digit seeds, it’s a fait accompli that top seed and No. 7 Toledo Notre Dame will romp to the district level, routing Toledo Waite in their sectional final. Meanwhile, 11-seed Findlay will dispatch Fremont Ross, a victor in its own right against Bowling Green, to set up a matchup in districts.
At Toledo Start
A stellar season from Perrysburg has been a bit overshadowed in the NLL by unbeaten Napoleon but the Yellowjackets are plenty solid and will prove so in the postseason. Joy in Holland over Springfield’s win against Ashland will be shortlived in the third matchup of the season against Perrysburg while Whitmer will get a rematch of a 2017 sectional championship matchup against Mansfield Madison and again finish on the better end.
At Genoa
Oregon Clay, battered by a difficult TRAC slate this season, will find a way to outlast Toledo Bowsher in the sectional semifinals before ultimately falling short against NLL co-runner-up Sylvania Southview in the finals. On the other side, Toledo Start’s game will prove to be too much for Lima Senior to handle in a very entertaining sectional final nightcap at Genoa.
Districts
At Toledo Cent. Cath.
Fresh off a rugged run through the Northern Lakes League, Northview will prove it’s battle-tested with a narrow win over Sandusky. Meanwhile, Notre Dame Academy and nationally-ranked standout Grace Van Slooten will make quick work of TRAC foe Findlay for the second time this month after falling 55-31 on Feb. 6. Notre Dame Academy has plenty of punch for the Wildcats in the final to move on to the regional tournament.
At Millbury Lake
The matchup NLL fans are looking for will be fulfilled in the district finals as Perrysburg will take down an overmatched Whitmer squad in one semifinal while Southview wraps up Start. Perrysburg lost to Southview in November by 15 but nipped the Cougars by five in early January. The Jackets have lost just twice in 2020, once to Napoleon and the other time by one to D-III No. 3 Castalia Margaretta. Stung by another close result, Southview will come up short and Perrysburg will get its shot at advancing.
Regionals
At Norwalk
At the regional level, things only get tougher. Notre Dame Academy upset state powerhouse Canton McKinley and future Ms. Basketball Kierstan Bell in the regional finals last season. The Eagles won’t need quite the historic feat this time around, though a rugged matchup with Elyria District champion Olmsted Falls will still provide quite the challenge.
Meanwhile, Perrysburg’s campaign will again come up heartbreakingly short of providing a Toledo flavor to the Norwalk Regional final with third-seeded Akron Hoban providing a surprising foe from the Medina District. The Knights, very notable for their football prowess, will be checkmated by NDA and Van Slooten, who has a big scoring night to send the Eagles back to state.
State
At Columbus
Outside of 2005, it’s been 21 years since the state’s best graced venerable St. John Arena for the state championships and the drought is over for 2020. Notre Dame will get its second shot at a state crown after falling short in 2017 but the road will be tough. There’s a reason Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame has been one of the consensus picks all season long in the polls and the Cougars will prove why, stifling Van Slooten and breaking NDA hearts once again with a victory, the second straight year that Toledo Notre Dame has fallen to the D-I No. 1 team in the state semis.
On the other side, Stow-Munroe Falls will match up with a No. 4 Dublin Coffman team that battled through the state’s No. 2 team (Newark) in the regional semifinals and No. 10 team (Westerville South) in the regional finals at Otterbein. In its first state tourney in 13 years, Stow-Munroe will be the one to go (on) but Mount Notre Dame will hoist the trophy in the end.
Division II
Sectionals
At Miller City
Already in uncharted territory as the first team to finish a year 22-0, Napoleon has eyes on the big prize following regional heartbreak the last two years. That starts at the home of another Wildcat squad, but the Navy and White will roll past Kenton, the narrow winner of a WBL rematch with Celina, to claim another sectional crown. In the other contest, Wauseon has just too much for Bryan as only one NWOAL rep can advance and it’s the Indians.
At Spencerville
The mini-WBL tourney that is the Spencerville Sectional features competitive rematches in the sectional semifinals. Van Wert will take down Shawnee in an early game while Defiance and coach Rafael Manriquez solve the puzzle of defending Elida’s Freeman sisters to advance on. The win means Defiance will get a rematch from early December against St. Marys, a team it topped by seven for its first win of the year. Make it two-for-two and Defiance will dance to districts, joined by Lima Bath after the Wildkittens’ win over Van Wert
At Toledo Bowsher
No Zia Cooke? No Madison Royal-Davis? No problem for Rogers as the defending state champs romp past Woodward and Fostoria on their way to the district tourney. Who will Rogers face in the district semis? Why none other than City League rival Scott, who tops Clyde.
At Genoa
If everything went chalk, the Lake District would feature a quartet of Toledo squads. While that rarely happens in the wacky chaos of the postseason, it will in 2020 as second-seeded Toledo Central Catholic downs Maumee easily and Rossford gets more than it bargained for from Oak Harbor before putting the Rockets away late.
Districts
At Paulding
Three of the four squads in the Paulding District field are plenty familiar with each other. Napoleon and Wauseon tangled at the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic title game, won by the Wildcats by 14. This one won’t be won by two touchdowns but it will be won by Napoleon in a defensive showdown. In the late clash, Defiance fights valiantly against the WBL runners-up but the Bulldogs come up short against Bath to break up a potential River Rivalry final. Instead, Napoleon finds a way past the kitchen sink Bath throws at them and moves on to Ohio Northern for the third straight season.
At Millbury Lake
Though Rogers hasn’t quite dominated the field the way it did in past seasons with current South Carolina standout Cooke running the show, it’s not like the Rams forgot how to hoop. Rogers downs Scott in a feisty semifinal before Sammi Mikonowicz shows out in the other semifinal to put Rossford past TCC. The tournament-tested Rams end a magical run by the Bulldogs and once again taste district title gold.
Regionals
At Ada/Mansfield
Though I don’t know of any real animosity between Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink and Rogers coach Lamar Smith, I’m sure Kreinbrink is sick of seeing Rogers in the regional semifinals after heartbreak the last two years. With the postseason pain in their minds, Napoleon finally gets the breakthrough it so fiercely desires with a down-to-the-wire win over Rogers. However, another team in the region knows that pain as well in Bellevue, who has come up short two straight years to Rogers in the regional finals. The Redmen, led by Kent State commit Casey Santoro, finished the regular season with just one loss in their season finale to talented Shelby without Santoro and dispatched Rocky River in their regional tilt. The spotlight on Santoro and a potent Bellevue offense and the balanced scoring of Napoleon and its stingy defense will be on display. Is this the year for Napoleon? You betcha. The Wildcats are on to Columbus with a thriller from Mansfield Senior.
State
At Columbus
If Napoleon thought regionals were a mountain to climb, consider state the Everest to regionals’ K2. Bellevue finished just ahead of Napoleon in the final AP girls hoops poll but unbeaten Circleville, which romped to tourney trophies at Chillicothe and Zanesville, outscored opponents on average 57-32 this season. Both teams put up excellent defensive efforts this season and Napoleon’s first state trip in school history will be memorable but ultimately heartbreaking against the Tigers. Shaker Heights Laurel and Granville will make up the other two regional champions but neither will be able to match up with Circleville as the Tigers bring home their first state crown.
Division III
Sectionals
At Bluffton High School
One of the more intriguing bracket decisions came out of the Elida District, more specifically the Bluffton Sectional. No. 1 seed Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 7 D-III) took a first-round bye and instead of heading to the other sectional, No. 11 Liberty-Benton hopped in the Bluffton Sectional as well. Both teams will have easy roads early as O-G dispatches Hicksville with ease before L-B rolls past Tinora in the semifinals and Delphos Jefferson in the finals to move onto a district semifinal showdown.
At Lincolnview
Meanwhile, the Paulding Panthers, enjoying success not seen since the current players were toddlers, earned a first-round bye after tying a school record with 18 wins. Paulding will keep up history with a win over a confident Patrick Henry squad in the sectional finals to advance to districts. Meanwhile, Fairview continues its stellar season with a nightcap triumph over Spencerville, which dispatches Van Buren.
At Holland Springfield
All three of the district’s top seeds elected to play in the sectional semifinals and eschew a bye. One of those, three-seed Delta, drew Genoa in the first round and will take down the Comets to earn a matchup with current NWOAL squad Liberty Center in the sectional finals after the Tigers down former NWOAL foe Montpelier. In the other semifinal, Evergreen — battle-tested by a balanced NWOAL slate — will take down Elmwood and set up a rematch with Archbold from a week earlier. The Vikings won’t get their revenge on the NWOAL co-champions and the Streaks move on to districts.
At Bowling Green High School
The top two seeds in the district, No. 1 Eastwood and No. 2 Otsego, will face off just a little sooner than possible. The Eagles, even without injured star Jamie Schmeltz, will down Woodmore for a third time this season to advance to districts while Otsego will get a heck of a fight from Swanton in the sectional finals before surviving and setting up a 1-2 matchup at Anthony Wayne.
Districts
At Elida
The rematch Hancock and Putnam Counties have been waiting for, Liberty-Benton vs. O-G part II. Instead of last year’s triple-overtime thriller won by LB in the district finals, the Titans record another double-digit win and dispatch a talented Eagle team to move on. Meanwhile, outside of a season finale loss to Crestview by two points, Paulding hasn’t lost since Dec. 27 against … you guessed it … Fairview. With Trine commit Chelsi Giesige leading the way, the Panthers continue a historic run and nip the Apaches. The magic comes to an end, however, as the big-stage veterans from O-G are too much for Paulding to overcome, though the final margin will be in single digits.
At Anthony Wayne
Rematches of key league clashes dot the slate at the home of the Generals. Archbold, which knocked off Delta by a point on Feb. 6, wins by just a few ticks more this time around. Meanwhile, Eastwood’s luck runs out without Schmeltz as Otsego wins the rubber match between the NBC rivals. Archbold, despite having eight losses in the regular season, has found its stride lately and pulls the shocker against the Knights to complete a magical run to regionals.
Regionals
At Lexington/Ohio Northern
Archbold and Ottawa-Glandorf have put together many a classic in the postseason at the district and regional levels over the years with Brian Ziegler and Troy Yant guiding them, respectively. The Titans have gotten the better of most of those matchups and that won’t change at the King Horn Center at ONU as O-G advances. On the other side of the bracket, top seed and No. 2 Columbus Africentric earns its spot in the regional finals in a classic against No. 3 Castalia Margaretta before rolling past O-G in the finals to move on to yet another spot at the state tournament.
State
At Columbus
Though some upsets dotted the way along the tourney trail, chalk prevails in the Division III quartet at St. John Arena. Berlin Hiland backs up its No. 1 ranking with a win in the Logan Regional and a matchup with Cuyahoga Falls top seed Elyria Catholic. The Hiland Hawks, semifinalists last season, will get their shot at revenge when Africentric takes down Cincinnati Purcell Marian with ease in the other state semifinal. The Nubians however, will have just too much as Africentric wins its third straight state crown and eighth since 2007.
Division IV
Sectionals
At Paulding
In Michelle Vorst’s return to Ottoville, things have been up and down at times but the Big Green have been solid enough to earn the district’s No. 2 seed. With it comes a win over Lincolnview in the sectional finals after the Lancers’ triumph against Hilltop. Meanwhile, the shooting of Ally Cape lifts Edgerton over Edon in a Williams County tourney tussle while Crestview, fresh off a win at 18-4 Paulding in their finale, outlasts Ayersville. The Knights silence the Bulldogs in the sectional finals to advance to district play at “The Dawg Pound.”
At Bryan
Not many teams are playing better than Stryker lately as the Panthers earned a BBC title share thanks to seven straight wins to end the year. Make it eight with a win over Fayette as the Eagles dispatch Antwerp in the sectional semifinals. In the other bracket, North Central completes the three-game sweep of Pettisville before falling to top-seeded Wayne Trace.
At Patrick Henry
One of the more unheralded teams in the area has been the Columbus Grove Bulldogs, which can beat you from the inside and the outside. With Fort Jennings and Holgate kicking things off on Monday – and Kristen Luersman lifting FJ to a tourney win – Grove wins the PCL rematch to move on to districts. Miller City, meanwhile, proves to not have enough against a battle-tested Delphos St. John’s squad, which advances to face Leipsic, which upsets McComb in the first round. As for the sectional final? Give me St. John’s.
At Bluffton University
Kalida has played sneaky well at times this season, well enough to earn the district’s No. 3 seed. That honor sets them up with a winnable first-round date with Pandora-Gilboa as the Wildcats move on and face a Continental squad that topples North Baltimore. Meanwhile, second-seeded Arlington chose a first-round game instead of a bye. After making quick work of Cory-Rawson, the Red Devils prove to have just enough to outlast a Bluffton squad playing on friendly planks.
Districts
At Defiance
Ottoville and Crestview, both with plenty historic traditions in girls hoops, will meet in the early district semifinal at DHS. The Gregory sisters will have much to say about the result in that one, as the Knights outlast Ottoville. Meanwhile, Wayne Trace, fresh off an outright GMC title, still have a 43-37 loss to Crestview on Feb. 10 on their minds. In a gym filled with more red, white and blue than a bunting store, Wayne Trace gets back to regionals after missing out last season with Claire Sinn stealing the show with a dazzling double-double night.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
The top two seeds in both last year and this year’s brackets were Columbus Grove and Arlington. We were always destined to see the two meet again and the pair oblige with easy wins over Delphos St. John’s and Kalida. Grove, which lost the meeting 42-33 in last year’s finals, gets its revenge and a berth in districts.
Regionals
At Elida
Wayne Trace and Columbus Grove didn’t meet in the regular season, which is a shame because what a matchup that would’ve been. With Kenzie King draining treys for Grove and Claire Sinn on the other side matching shot for shot, the Bulldogs and Raiders put on a regional semifinal classic that goes right down to the final seconds before CG pulls away to win.
Though they’re not as familiar to the Elida District after going south for many years, two-time defending state champ Minster is plenty familiar with winning. The Wildcats have plenty of weapons still in their arsenal to combat Toledo Christian and star Madison Royal-Davis, a transfer from Rogers, and advance to face Grove in the finals. Though the CG boys have a state tourney trip to their credit, the girls do not. Until now.
State
At Columbus
After a magical run to state, the spark is snuffed out for Columbus Grove, unfortunately, as the Bulldogs come up short against No. 2 Portsmouth Notre Dame. In the other state semifinal, the fait accompli comes to fruition as unbeaten Fort Loramie – who has been kicking the snot out of people (73.6 ppg scored, 22.4 ppg given up) – keeps on kicking with a win over overmatched Cornerstone Christian in the semifinals and Notre Dame in the finals.
