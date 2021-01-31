Division II
Paulding District
Wednesday, Feb. 17
(10) Defiance (3-14) at (8) Elida (7-10), 7 p.m.
(9) Van Wert (5-8) at (6) Lima Shawnee (10-6), 7 p.m.
(11) Toledo Scott () at (5) Toledo Central Catholic (4-2), 7 p.m.
(12) Celina (1-15) at (4) St. Marys (14-4), 7 p.m.
(14) Maumee (0-4) at (2) Lima Bath (17-2), 7 p.m.
(13) Rossford (1-13) at (7) Toledo Rogers (), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Defiance-Elida winner at (1) Napoleon (15-1), 7 p.m.
Lima Shawnee-Van Wert winner vs. Toledo Scott-Toledo Central Catholic winner at best-seeded team, 7 p.m.
St. Marys-Celina winner at (3) Bryan (14-3), 7 p.m.
Lima Bath-Maumee winner vs. Rossford-Toledo Rogers winner at best-seeded team, 7 p.m.
Division III
Elida District
Thursday, Feb. 18
(9) Tinora (7-10) at (4) Delphos Jefferson (15-4), 7 p.m.
(10) Riverdale (7-8) at (3) Fairview (14-3), 7 p.m.
(12) Lima Perry (6-12) at (6) Spencerville (12-6), 7 p.m.
(13) Fostoria (4-10) at (2) Liberty-Benton (14-4), 7 p.m.
(11) Allen East (4-13) at (7) Coldwater (6-10), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Coldwater-Allen East winner at (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (17-2), 7 p.m.
Liberty-Benton-Fostoria winner vs. Spencerville-Lima Perry winner at best-seeded team, 7 p.m.
Fairview-Riverdale winner vs. (8) Van Buren (11-7), 7 p.m.
Tinora-Delphos Jefferson winner at (5) Paulding (15-5), 7 p.m.
Anthony Wayne District
Thursday, Feb. 18
(12) Otsego (2-12) at (10) Genoa (7-9), 7 p.m.
(9) Archbold (9-7) at (5) Wauseon (11-5), 7 p.m.
(8) Liberty Center (11-5) at (7) Swanton (13-5), 7 p.m.
(11) Evergreen (6-11) at (6) Lake (10-5), 7 p.m.
(13) Northwood () at (3) Delta (10-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Genoa-Otsego winner at (1) Elmwood (15-2), 7 p.m.
Wauseon-Archbold winner vs. Swanton-Liberty Center winner at best-seeded team, 7 p.m.
Lake-Evergreen winner vs. (2) Eastwood (11-5), 7 p.m.
Delta-Northwood winner vs. (4) Montpelier (14-2) at best-seeded team, 7 p.m.
Division IV
Defiance District
Wednesday, Feb. 17
(12) Fayette (2-6) at (11) Stryker (4-9), 7 p.m.
(8) North Central (7-8) at (4) Hilltop (9-5), 7 p.m.
(6) Hicksville (7-10) at (5) Ayersville (8-10), 7 p.m.
(13) Edgerton (1-16) at (7) Lincolnview (6-12), 7 p.m.
(14) Pettisville (0-14) at (3) Ottoville (12-7), 7 p.m.
(10) Edon (5-7) at (9) Antwerp (4-10), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Stryker-Fayette winner at (1) Crestview (13-3), 7 p.m.
Hilltop-North Central winner vs. Ayersville-Hicksville winner at best-seeded team, 7 p.m.
Lincolnview-Edgerton winner at (2) Wayne Trace (13-5), 7 p.m.
Ottoville-Pettisville winner vs. Antwerp-Edon winner at best-seeded team, 7 p.m.
Van Wert District
Wednesday, Feb. 17
(12) Fort Jennings (1-16) at (9) Holgate (7-13), 7 p.m.
(13) Patrick Henry (1-17) at (4) Miller City (10-8), 7 p.m.
(6) Delphos St. John’s (8-7) at (5) Leipsic (11-7), 7 p.m.
(11) Arlington (3-12) at (10) Continental (4-11), 7 p.m.
(14) Pandora-Gilboa (2-15) at (3) McComb (13-4), 7 p.m.
(8) Bluffton (10-9) at (7) Cory-Rawson (12-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Holgate-Fort Jennings winner at (1) Columbus Grove (12-6), 7 p.m.
Miller City-Patrick Henry winner vs. Leipsic-Delphos St. John’s winner at best-seeded team, 7 p.m.
Continental-Arlington at (2) Kalida (12-5), 7 p.m.
McComb-Pandora-Gilboa winner vs. Cory-Rawson-Bluffton winner at best-seeded team, 7 p.m.
