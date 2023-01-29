The first step of the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball state tournament was taken as area teams from Divisions II, III and IV placed themselves into their sectional brackets on Sunday afternoon.
The seeding order was determined by Martin RPI which ranks teams on a variety of factors including wins and losses, strength of schedule and the division of their opponents. Full rankings can be found at martinrpi.com.
The seedings determined the order that teams would be able to place themselves on the bracket.
Division II
In the Paulding district, Bryan (16-2) landed as the No. 2 seed behind only Liberty-Benton (17-1). Defiance (1-16) earned the lowest seed at 11th in the district. With that seeding, the Bulldogs were awarded the last pick in the district and were forced to go play Liberty-Benton in sectional finals at Patrick Henry.
At the bottom of the bracket Bryan took the bye and will play the winner of No. 7 Elida (10-9) and No. 8 Kenton (8-11) in sectional finals.
Elsewhere in the Anthony Wayne district, Napoleon (7-12) earned the third seed while Wauseon (9-9) filed in just behind them in the fourth seed.
The Wildcats took a bye and decided to place themselves against the winner of top-seeded Toledo Central Catholic (16-2) and No. 8 Toledo Woodward (5-10) at Liberty Center. Toledo Central Catholic is currently ranked second in the state in Division II.
"I don't want to speak for anyone else but it was kind of a result of an unfortunate situation for us. I think there was maybe some confusion on some things and they ended up passing so we were actually the first ones to go on the bracket," Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink said of the placement with the Irish. "It's obviously a tough matchup for us against the top seed in the district and arguably one of the top D-II teams in Ohio. The only thing we can do is keep working to try to get better and be playing our best basketball in the tournament."
Wauseon also received a bye at the bottom of the bracket and will play either No. 5 Lake (8-10) or No. 7 Toledo Scott (5-12) in sectional finals at Oregon Clay.
Division III
Ten schools were placed inside two district brackets in Division III with Liberty Center (16-2) and Ottawa-Glandorf (13-4) each earning the top seeds in their respective districts.
The Tigers were tops of the Lake district where they chose the bottom of the bracket and await the winner of eighth-seeded Eastwood (8-12) and 11th-seeded Ottawa Hills (5-11) in sectional finals at Otsego. The top seed for Liberty Center is just more recognition for Tim Davis' squad that has made a 180 after going 14-10 a season ago.
"It's just a credit to the work that the girls put in and the season they've had up to this point, it's a position that we obviously haven't been in in a very, very long time," Davis said.
"We are happy with how things ended up," Davis added of their placement in the bracket. "We've debated on whether or not to play or take the bye and the layoff was a concern that we took in consideration but at the end of the day I'm not sure the layoff is going to be a huge deal because of the way these girls work in practice."
Atop the bracket, there is potential for an all NWOAL district semifinal as No. 3 Evergreen (13-6) and No. 4 Archbold (8-10) will each play in sectional finals at Toledo Christian. The Vikings have a bye, playing the winner of No. 6 Elmwood and No. 10 Genoa. The Blue Streaks will need to upend No. 2 Van Buren to reach districts again in 2023.
Delta (7-10), the fifth seed will play either No. 7 Northwood (10-7) or No. 8 Swanton (8-9) at Otsego.
In the Elida district, No. 4 Fairview (15-3) took their bye at the bottom of the bracket where they will await No. 6 Bluffton (12-7) or No. 8 Tinora (9-8) in sectional finals at Ayersville. Their district semifinal could be against the top seed Titans, who also took a bye and will play either No. 10 Spencerville (9-10) or the 12th seed Paulding (2-15), also at Ayersville.
"It went how I think most people thought it would go," Fairview head coach Russell Zeedyk said. "Obviously you don't want to play O-G until you have to but I mean the reality is we have to play them in districts at some point. And taking the by was a tough decision but I don't think any team can be taken lightly."
At the top of the bracket No. 9 Wayne Trace penned themselves in to play the No. 3 seed Parkway in sectional semifinals at Lincolnview. A win would pit them back at Lincolnview in sectional finals against No. 5 Allen East (12-5).
Division IV
The Defiance district is the most area-crowded bracket with Ayersville (13-3) earning a No. 2 seed. Unlike last season, where they were upset by Lincolnview, the Pilots opted to not take a bye and will play GMC foe and No. 11 Hicksville (2-16) at Bryan.
"Last year we took the bye and didn't fare very well, we obviously lost in our first game so we wanted to do something different this year," Ayersville head coach Tim Nicely said. "We'll prepare for Hicksville now and it's always tough to beat a conference team twice."
The winner between Pilots and Aces will play the winner of No. 7 Antwerp (9-8) and No. 9 Edon (5-14) in the other sectional semifinal. At the top of the bracket No. 5 Lincolnview (10-8) will await the winner of No. 10 Edgerton (3-15) and No. 3 Stryker (15-3) in sectional finals also at.
In the bottom half of the Defiance district, to be played at Paulding High School, No. 1 Convoy Crestview (13-4) opted to also not take a bye, they'll instead play No. 13 Fayette (2-16) before a potential sectional final against No. 12 North Central (2-15). Below them, No. 4 Hilltop (13-5) took a bye and will await the winner of No. 6 Pettisville (11-8) and No. 8 Montpelier (9-10).
Also in Division IV, Patrick Henry (14-4) earned the No. 4 seed in the Otsego district where they elected to play No. 10 seed North Baltimore (2-18) in sectional semis at Bowling Green High School. No. 3 seed Lakota (16-2) will await that winner in sectional finals.
At the top of that bracket, No. 8 Holgate (9-10) will play No. 9 Emmanuel Christian (4-11) in sectional semifinals at Genoa. Top-seeded Toledo Christian (14-2) will await either the Tigers or Eagles in sectional finals.
Finally in the Ottawa district, a couple of Putnam County League schools will do battle. Kalida earned the second seed and took a bye, where they will play either No. 7 Lima Central Catholic (7-12) or No. 9 Fort Jennings (3-16) at Van Wert High School. Also at Van Wert, No. 6 Miller City (9-9) will play No. 5 Ottoville (10-9) for a chance to play No. 4 Cory-Rawson (14-5) in sectional finals.
At the top of the bracket No. 10 Continental (3-16) will battle with No. 8 Delphos St. John's (4-15). That winner will play top-seeded Leipsic (17-1) in sectional finals at Bluffton High School.
