Tournament draws were chosen on Sunday for girls basketball setting up the district tournaments that are set to take place in February.
Ayersville (15-3) earned a bye as the No. 2 seed in the Division IV Defiance district. They’ll get the winner of Lincolnview (6-12) and Pettisville (3-15) in sectional finals to be played at Bryan.
“We always believe in taking the bye,” Ayersville head coach Tim Nicely said. “We have film of both Lincolnview and Pettisville and hopefully we’ll get to see them in person. But if we play the way that we are capabale of I am confident we can make a run.”
No. 3 Antwerp (11-7) and No. 5 Hilltop (11-6) are on the Pilots side of the bracket with the chance of one of them meeting Ayersville in district semifinals.
In the bottom bracket Crestview earned the No. 1 seed and took the bye playing the winner of (2-17) and Fayette (0-17) at Paulding. No. 4 Hicksville (11-6) will take on Wayne Trace (6-9) with the winner of that playing either No. 6 North Central (10-7) or No. 8 Stryker (8-8).
In the Division II Paulding district, Napoleon earned the No. 3 seed, Bryan the No. 5 and Defiance the No. 13.
The Wildcats (15-3) placed themselves at the top of the bracket where they will take on Scott (2-12) in sectional semifinals and then the winter of Van Wert (10-8) and Elida (8-9) in sectional finals at Ayersville.
Also at the top of the bracket looms Toledo Central Catholic, who is currently a perfect 16-0 and the No. 1 seed in the district.
Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink decided to place his team at the top with the No. 1 seed, but he isn’t thinking that far ahead.
“When you look at sectionals and districts, you want to put yourself in a position to win two games,” Kreinbrink said. “Right now we’re focused on winning our sectional and if we are good enough to make it to Paulding we are going to try and put ourselves in the best position to win two games there.”
For Napoleon, picking the top of the bracket didn’t change much as the bottom held the No. 2 seed Lima Shawnee (16-1) in what is a loaded district.
Bryan (14-3) and Defiance (2-15) are on that side of the bracket and will play each other in sectional semifinals at Patrick Henry. To get to district finals, they’ll have to go through Shawnee, as well as No. 3 seed St. Mary’s (14-5) and No. 6 seed Lima Bath (12-5).
Defiance head coach Nate Headley didn’t have the luxury of a lot of choices but he decided to place the Bulldogs up against Bryan as opposed to Napoleon or Shawnee.
“We didn’t have enough wins so we didn’t have much of a choice but with what we had left, we played Bryan earlier in the year and we felt we were competitive,” Headley said. “Obviously they are very talented and have had a of success this year so it is going to be a challenge.”
In the Division III Elida bracket, Ottawa-Glandorf earned the No. 3 seed, Fairview the No. 5, Tinora the No. 7 and Paulding the No. 10.
The Titans (12-6) will take on Fostoria (7-8) in the sectional semifinals with the winner of that meeting up with either Paulding (8-9) or Coldwater (10-8) at Lincolnview.
Tinora (11-7) will meet up with Fairview (13-6) in the lower bracket of sectional semifinals at Bluffton. Van Buren (13-3) will be waiting for the winner of that game. If either the Apaches or the Rams want to get to regional finals they’ll have to go through the No. 1 seed Liberty Benton (13-1).
“We knew there wasn’t going to be an easy game in our district and we respect Van Buren but when it came our turn to place ourselves we felt like going through their pod was the easiest way to get to districts,” Tinora head coach Kyle Tietje said.
“And Coldwater has a 6-foot-5 girl so if we decided to go in OG’s portion of the bracket with them we felt we would have a bad matchup with our height so that definitely went into the decision as well.”
Elsewhere in Division III Montpelier (16-3) earned the No. 3 in the Anthony Wayne District they’ll take on No. 4 Liberty Center (10-8).
In the lower half Wauseon (14-3) earned the No. 2 seed and a bye and will take on either Delta (3-14) or Evergreen (11-7). Archbold also earned a bye as the No. 6 seed and will take on either Lake (12-5) or Swanton (8-9).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.