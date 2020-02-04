A pair of local squads earned top seeds in their respective districts as area girls hoops squads determined their postseason paths on Sunday afternoon in tournament draws for districts in Divisions II, III and III.
In D-II, unbeaten and second-ranked Napoleon earned the top spot in the Paulding District while 15-3 Wayne Trace is tops in the Division IV Defiance District.
The only drama in Division II would have been if Napoleon did not get the number one seed. But the Wildcats, already winners of the NLL and 19-0, were pretty much a unanimous choice for the top spot.
Lima Bath (17-2) is the number two seed, while Wauseon (14-3) is third and St. Marys (14-4) is fourth. Wauseon will face fifth seeded Bryan (14-4) for a sectional crown at Miller City, on Feb. 22. In the regular season, Wauseon beat Bryan in a close one in overtime, 60-49.
Napoleon gets a first-round bye and will play the winner between 10th-seeded Kenton and 11th-seeded Celina, for a sectional title at Miller City on Saturday, Feb. 22. With a win there, Napoleon would face the winner of the Wauseon-Bryan matchup, at Paulding in the first round of districts, on Thursday, Feb. 27.
“It’s great to see the kids get rewarded for their great season,” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink, whose Wildcats are searching for their second straight regional trip. “I’m very confident in our team, but we can’t get caught looking too far ahead. We will focus on one game at a time. (But the ultimate) goal is to take a similar path as last year’s, to at least get as far.”
Defiance (9-7) earned a No. 6 seed. The Bulldogs will face seventh-seeded Elida (9-9) on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Spencerville. The winner of that contest will then face St. Marys at Spencerville, on Feb. 22, for a sectional crown.
Defiance won at St. Marys in early December, but lost at Elida, 44-36. Another potential opponent in Lima Bath, could take place at Paulding on Feb. 27. Bath defeated Defiance in a close one, 39-32. With a win over Elida, Defiance would play St. Marys for a sectional title at Spencerville, on Feb. 22.
“The good thing is, in our part of the bracket, we stayed away from Napoleon,” said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “We’ve been battling a few injuries, which has enable some younger girls to get some playing experience. But, hopefully, we’ll be healthy when we start tournament play. We would like to have that Elida game back and play a little better, so there is motivation with our first tournament game. St. Marys will be tough opponent, but if we play like we’re capable, we have the potential to put together a nice tournament run.”
In the Defiance Division IV District, Wayne Trace (15-3) earned the top seed while Ottoville (13-7) is the second seed, followed by Crestview (9-9) and Stryker (11-9).
Wayne Trace elected to a first-round bye and will face the winner of ninth-seeded North Central and 12th-seeded Pettisville at Bryan, on Feb. 20. A win would potentially pit them against Stryker at Defiance for the first round of districts on Feb. 27.
Then, with another win, there could be a revenge game for the district title against Ottoville, which defeated Wayne Trace in December, 63-57.
For now, though, Wayne Trace is focusing on ending the regular season in good form. The Raiders, 5-0 in the GMC, have two GMC games left to win before they can claim a league title. Wayne Trace also has a regular season game against Crestview looming on Monday, Feb. 10. Wayne Trace was a No. 3 seed last year and lost in districts, so the goal is to get further this year.
“We got a good tournament draw and beating Ottoville would be nice, but right now, we’re totally focused on the regular season and winning the GMC,” said Wayne Trace coach Bethany DeJarnett. “We will get a chance to play at Defiance, which is a nice facility, but we haven’t even talked about the tournament yet. We need to take care of the regular season, first.”
In Division III at the Elida District, Ottawa-Glandorf (18-1) earned the top seed. Liberty-Benton (17-3) is the number two seed, while Paulding (17-3) is number three and Fairview (14-5) is fourth.
Paulding gets a first round bye and will play the winner between sixth-seeded Patrick Henry and eighth-seeded Coldwater at Lincolnview on Feb. 22 for a sectional title. Looming next is a possible rematch vs. Fairview on Feb. 27 at Elida. The Apaches won the regular season contest at the Bryan Classic, 53-49.
“It’s been 15 years or so since we’ve had this high of a seed,” said Paulding first year coach Matt Arellano, whose Panthers have won 10 straight. “Fairview is a solid team and we also have a lot of respect for Patrick Henry, Coldwater, Spencerville and Van Buren. We just have to play our game and execute under pressure. The girls want to start off right and (at least) win that first game. We have a nine-day layoff, then a couple more games before we get ready for the tournament.”
