Division II
Paulding District
Sectionals at
Miller City High School
Wednesday, Feb. 19
(11) Celina (4-13) vs. (10) Kenton (6-11), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
(1) Napoleon (19-0) vs. Celina-Kenton winner, 6:15 p.m.
(3) Wauseon (14-3) vs. (5) Bryan (13-5), 8 p.m.
Sectionals at
Spencerville High School
Tuesday, Feb. 18
(9) Lima Shawnee (6-12) vs. (8) Van Wert (5-13), 6:15 p.m.
(6) Defiance (9-7) vs. (7) Elida (9-9), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
(2) Lima Bath (16-2) vs. Lima Shawnee-Van Wert winner, 1 p.m.
(4) St. Marys (14-4) vs. Defiance-Elida winner, 2:45 p.m.
Division III
Elida District
Sectionals at
Bluffton High School
Tuesday, Feb. 18
(12) Allen East (3-12) vs. (11) Hicksville (6-11), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
(13) Tinora (2-17) vs. (2) Liberty-Benton (14-3), 6:15 p.m.
(9) Delphos Jefferson (8-10) vs. (10) Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (7-11), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
(1) Ottawa-Glandorf (18-1) vs. Allen East-Hicksville winner, 6:15 p.m.
Tinora-Liberty-Benton winner vs. Delphos Jefferson-Riverdale winner, 8 p.m.
Sectionals at
Lincolnview High School
Tuesday, Feb. 18
(6) Patrick Henry (7-8) vs. (8) Coldwater (8-10), 6:15 p.m.
(5) Spencerville (11-7) vs. (7) Van Buren (10-8), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
(3) Paulding (17-3) vs. Patrick Henry-Coldwater winner, 6:15 p.m.
(4) Fairview (14-5) vs. Spencerville-Van Buren winner, 8 p.m.
Anthony Wayne District
Sectionals at
Holland Springfield High School
Tuesday, Feb. 18
(8) Evergreen (10-10) vs. (7) Elmwood (11-8), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
(10) Liberty Center (10-10) vs. (11) Montpelier (11-8), 6:15 p.m.
(12) Genoa (7-12) vs. (3) Delta (14-4), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
(5) Archbold (10-7) vs. Evergreen-Elmwood winner, 6:15 p.m.
Liberty Center-Montpelier winner vs. Genoa-Delta winner, 8 p.m.
Sectionals
at Bowling Green High School
Tuesday, Feb. 18
(1) Eastwood (15-4) vs. (9) Lake (8-10), 6:15 p.m.
(13) Northwood (6-12) vs. (2) Otsego (16-2), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
(4) Woodmore (14-5) vs. Eastwood-Lake winner, 6:15 p.m.
(6) Swanton (11-5) vs. Northwood-Otsego winner, 8 p.m.
Division IV
Defiance District
Sectionals
at Paulding High School
Tuesday, Feb. 18
(11) Lincolnview (2-16) vs. (13) Hilltop (4-14), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
(7) Edon (9-10) vs. (8) Edgerton (6-12), 6:15 p.m.
(3) Convoy Crestview (9-9) vs. (10) Ayersville (5-14), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
(2) Ottoville (12-7) vs. Lincolnview-Hilltop winner, 6:15 p.m.
Edon-Edgerton winner vs. Crestview-Ayersville winner, 8 p.m.
Sectionals at Bryan High School
Tuesday, Feb. 18
(5) Fayette (10-7) vs. (6) Antwerp (8-9), 6:15 p.m.
(9) North Central (7-13) vs. (12) Pettisville (3-15), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
(4) Stryker (11-9) vs. Fayette-Antwerp winner, 6:15 p.m.
(1) Wayne Trace (15-3) vs. North Central-Pettisville winner, 8 p.m.
Ottawa-Glandorf District
Sectionals
at Patrick Henry High School
Monday, Feb. 17
(12) Fort Jennings (3-16) vs. (13) Holgate (2-16), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
(6) Miller City (11-6) vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s (8-12), 6:15 p.m.
(4) McComb (14-5) vs. (9) Leipsic (10-8), 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
(1) Columbus Grove (15-3) vs. Fort Jennings-Holgate winner, 6:15 p.m.
Miller City-Delphos St. John’s winner vs. McComb-Leipsic winner, 8 p.m.
Sectionals at Bluffton University
Monday, Feb. 17
(2) Arlington (14-5) vs. (11) Cory-Rawson (6-13), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
(3) Kalida (10-7) vs. (14) Pandora-Gilboa (2-17), 6:15 p.m.
(8) North Baltimore (9-6) vs. (10) Continental (9-8), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
(5) Bluffton (12-5) vs. Arlington-Cory-Rawson winner, 6:15 p.m.
Kalida-Pandora-Gilboa winner vs. North Baltimore-Continental winner, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.