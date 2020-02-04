Division II

Paulding District

Sectionals at

Miller City High School

Wednesday, Feb. 19

(11) Celina (4-13) vs. (10) Kenton (6-11), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

(1) Napoleon (19-0) vs. Celina-Kenton winner, 6:15 p.m.

(3) Wauseon (14-3) vs. (5) Bryan (13-5), 8 p.m.

Sectionals at

Spencerville High School

Tuesday, Feb. 18

(9) Lima Shawnee (6-12) vs. (8) Van Wert (5-13), 6:15 p.m.

(6) Defiance (9-7) vs. (7) Elida (9-9), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

(2) Lima Bath (16-2) vs. Lima Shawnee-Van Wert winner, 1 p.m.

(4) St. Marys (14-4) vs. Defiance-Elida winner, 2:45 p.m.

Division III

Elida District

Sectionals at

Bluffton High School

Tuesday, Feb. 18

(12) Allen East (3-12) vs. (11) Hicksville (6-11), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

(13) Tinora (2-17) vs. (2) Liberty-Benton (14-3), 6:15 p.m.

(9) Delphos Jefferson (8-10) vs. (10) Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (7-11), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf (18-1) vs. Allen East-Hicksville winner, 6:15 p.m.

Tinora-Liberty-Benton winner vs. Delphos Jefferson-Riverdale winner, 8 p.m.

Sectionals at

Lincolnview High School

Tuesday, Feb. 18

(6) Patrick Henry (7-8) vs. (8) Coldwater (8-10), 6:15 p.m.

(5) Spencerville (11-7) vs. (7) Van Buren (10-8), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

(3) Paulding (17-3) vs. Patrick Henry-Coldwater winner, 6:15 p.m.

(4) Fairview (14-5) vs. Spencerville-Van Buren winner, 8 p.m.

Anthony Wayne District

Sectionals at

Holland Springfield High School

Tuesday, Feb. 18

(8) Evergreen (10-10) vs. (7) Elmwood (11-8), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

(10) Liberty Center (10-10) vs. (11) Montpelier (11-8), 6:15 p.m.

(12) Genoa (7-12) vs. (3) Delta (14-4), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

(5) Archbold (10-7) vs. Evergreen-Elmwood winner, 6:15 p.m.

Liberty Center-Montpelier winner vs. Genoa-Delta winner, 8 p.m.

Sectionals

at Bowling Green High School

Tuesday, Feb. 18

(1) Eastwood (15-4) vs. (9) Lake (8-10), 6:15 p.m.

(13) Northwood (6-12) vs. (2) Otsego (16-2), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

(4) Woodmore (14-5) vs. Eastwood-Lake winner, 6:15 p.m.

(6) Swanton (11-5) vs. Northwood-Otsego winner, 8 p.m.

Division IV

Defiance District

Sectionals

at Paulding High School

Tuesday, Feb. 18

(11) Lincolnview (2-16) vs. (13) Hilltop (4-14), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

(7) Edon (9-10) vs. (8) Edgerton (6-12), 6:15 p.m.

(3) Convoy Crestview (9-9) vs. (10) Ayersville (5-14), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

(2) Ottoville (12-7) vs. Lincolnview-Hilltop winner, 6:15 p.m.

Edon-Edgerton winner vs. Crestview-Ayersville winner, 8 p.m.

Sectionals at Bryan High School

Tuesday, Feb. 18

(5) Fayette (10-7) vs. (6) Antwerp (8-9), 6:15 p.m.

(9) North Central (7-13) vs. (12) Pettisville (3-15), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

(4) Stryker (11-9) vs. Fayette-Antwerp winner, 6:15 p.m.

(1) Wayne Trace (15-3) vs. North Central-Pettisville winner, 8 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf District

Sectionals

at Patrick Henry High School

Monday, Feb. 17

(12) Fort Jennings (3-16) vs. (13) Holgate (2-16), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

(6) Miller City (11-6) vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s (8-12), 6:15 p.m.

(4) McComb (14-5) vs. (9) Leipsic (10-8), 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

(1) Columbus Grove (15-3) vs. Fort Jennings-Holgate winner, 6:15 p.m.

Miller City-Delphos St. John’s winner vs. McComb-Leipsic winner, 8 p.m.

Sectionals at Bluffton University

Monday, Feb. 17

(2) Arlington (14-5) vs. (11) Cory-Rawson (6-13), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

(3) Kalida (10-7) vs. (14) Pandora-Gilboa (2-17), 6:15 p.m.

(8) North Baltimore (9-6) vs. (10) Continental (9-8), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

(5) Bluffton (12-5) vs. Arlington-Cory-Rawson winner, 6:15 p.m.

Kalida-Pandora-Gilboa winner vs. North Baltimore-Continental winner, 8 p.m.

