Defiance answered one early run. They had trouble with the second.
In a game that was planned to be played the day before in Ottawa, the Titans of Ottawa-Glandorf needed to shake off some early rust and put away the Bulldogs 42-25 in a WBL girls basketball contest that kicked off a doubleheader.
“We had some moments,” said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “Whe you get behind in the first quarter like that, it puts you behind the eight-ball.”
With the win, the Titans moved to 8-0 in the WBL and earned at least a share of a fifth consecutive league title.
The Titans had a plan of running Defiance right out of the gym. Up 13-2, the lead stayed at double digits until a small run by the Bulldogs in the second period. Kinley Maynard and Carlee Smiddy had back-to-back scores to cut the lead to 18-13.
“I thought we started the second quarter really well,” said Manriquez. “We had it down, then they went on a run. We just had to be able to respond to their runs. We just weren’t able to do that tonight.”
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that would as close as they would get for the rest of the night.
The Titans closed the half on a 7-0 run, then scored the first eight points of the second half to put the game out of reach.
“At the end of the quarter, we said that we’ve been here before,” admitted the Defiance coach. “We just had to chip away. It almost seems like we relax, then we’re able to execute and play. We had some chances throughout the game., they just didn’t go in.”
Kelsey Erford did the damage early, totaling five of the early points. Bri Schimmoeller opened the second half run with a bucket and closed the run when she banked in a triple from the wing.
“I thought we played well at times,” said Ottawa-Glandorf coach Troy Yant. “We had a different starting lineup in. Once we got settled down, we had some different rotations in because we had three bigs on the floor. It took a little acclimation to know what we were doing.”
Erford and Schimmoeller led the Titans with 11 points each.
After the run, Ottawa-Glandorf led by 20. Defiance got no closer than 15 in the second half.
“I was pretty happy with the defensive pressure from the second and third team girls put on,” Yant said on keeping the lead throughout the second half. “Anna Siefker did a good job of taking their point guard out. Emma Brinkman, who doesn’t play a lot of varsity, played some pretty aggressive defense.”
Defiance did play solid defense, despite the score. Ottawa-Glandorf was 41 percent (17-41) from the floor and committed 22 turnovers.
“We’ve done that most of the season, played well defensively,” closed Manriquez. “We just need to get more buckets on the offensive end when you are playing teams like Ottawa-Glandorf. Minus the first quarter, we were right there.”
Emalee McKenzie led the Bulldogs with six points. Defiance (10-8, 5-3) has a Saturday afternoon home game with Findlay up next.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (42) - Erford 11; Siefker 0; Haselman 2; Verhoff 0; Diller 0; Schimmoeller 11; Brinkman 0; Warncke 4; Kaufman 4; Frey 0; Rich 4; Glen 6. Totals 17-41 7-15 42.
DEFIANCE (25) - Moats 0; Garcia 0; Schlatter 2; Aguilera 1; Black 4; Baldwin 0; McKenzie 6; Maynard 4; Gonzales 3; Smiddy 3. Totals 10-34 4-12 25.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf — Schimmoeller. Defiance — McKenzie. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 33 (Rich 7), Defiance 22 (Black 5). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 22, Defiance 20.
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 9 11 6 — 42
Defiance 6 7 6 6 — 25
