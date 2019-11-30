DELTA — Looking like a team ready to defend its district title, the Delta girls basketball team used three long runs to beat visiting Tinora 60-18 in non-league action Friday afternoon.
The Delta defense, which forced 40 turnovers to start the season last week against Swanton, was once again ready. The Panthers caused 26 turnovers and forced the Rams into 19 percent shooting (7 for 37).
“I thought we came out with a lot more energy than we did Friday night,” stated Delta coach Ryan Ripke. “I thought we were in a lot better shape. I know it’s only been a week [since their last game], but I thought we came out, and the difference between that game and this game was that we experienced it. Now, we know what its like to play a 32 minute game.”
Delta opened by putting the first 12 points on the board. Brooklyn Wymer tallied a three-point play, then Reagan Rouleau and Brooklyn Green tallied baskets. Braelyn Wymer knocked down a trey before Khloe Weber ended the run with a shot from just inside the arc.
The Rams closed the opening frame by getting a score from Tristen Norden and a free throw from Maggi Nagel.
Delta outscored Tinora 17-5 in the second period, including a run of 13 straight points late, to lead 29-8 at the half. Green had nine of the points in the spurt. Green led the Panthers with 20 points in the contest.
“Offense, for us, has been a struggle these first three games,” admitted Tinora coach Kyle Tietje. “We’ve played three good teams as well. We’ll have to guard people to be in games. Obviously, 18 points isn’t going to cut it. We’re going to have to score more points, make more shots.”
The Panthers put the game out of reach by going on a 19-0 run after Aaliyah Hurtt started the second half with a bucket. Weber had the final seven tallies during the streak.
“We’re playing league favorite after league favorite,” said Tietje. “We’re starting to see some discouragement from the kids. We’re trying to keep them in high spirits. That’s all you can do, worry about the next possession and try to get better.”
The Rams (0-3) play Monday at Hilltop. Delta (2-0) will play at Ottawa Hills Tuesday.
TINORA (18) – Norden 5; Harr 2; Nagel 3; Hurtt 2; Okuley 3; Zachrich 2. Totals 7-2-18.
DELTA (60) – Rouleau 9; Bra. Wymer 7; Ireland 2; Green 20; Bro. Wymer 7; Culler 2; Weber 11; Wolford 2. Totals 23-9-60.
Three-point goals: Tinora – Norden, Harr. Delta – Green 3, Bra. Wymer, Weber. Rebounds: Tinora 32 (Nagel 8), Delta 30 (Rouleau, Culler 5). Turnovers: Tinora 26, Delta 10.
Tinora 3 5 7 3 — 18
Delta 12 17 22 9 — 60
Reserves: Tinora, 8-5.
Napoleon 72, Maumee 15
NAPOLEON — Ten players scored for Napoleon, which cruised to a 72-15 win over Maumee.
Taylor Strock paced the Ladycats (2-0, 1-0 NLL) with 13 points, while Caely Ressler and Shae Pedroza each netted 12 points.
Sydney Bischoff tallied eight points for Maumee (0-1 NLL).
MAUMEE (15) — Smalley 0; Bischoff 8; Westrick 2; Green 1; Walborn 0; King 2; Owens 0; King 0; Wilons 0; Roper 2.Totals 5-3-15.
NAPOLEON (72) — Rieger 2; Bostelman 7; Lankenau 9; Durham 2; Chipps 2; S. Pedroza 12; Hopkins 0; Strock 13; E. Pedroza 7; Helberg 6; Ressler 12. Totals 27-11-72.
Three-point goals: Maumee — Bischoff 2. Napoleon — S. Pedroza 2, Ressler 2, Landenau, Strock, E. Pedroza.
Maumee 4 0 1 10 — 15
Napoleon 21 24 23 4 — 72
Reserves: Napoleon, 52-17.
Wauseon 46, Archbold 32
ARCHBOLD — Wauseon broke open a close ball game by outscoring Archbold in the fourth stanza 12-3 en route to a 46-32 non-league win over the rival Bluestreaks.
Marisa Seiler and Sydney Zirkle netted 14 points apiece to lead Wauseon (2-0).
Abi Borojevich had 13 points while Kylie Sauder chipped in 10 for Archbold (0-2).
WAUSEON (46) — Pelok 3; Raabe 5; Seiler 16; Carroll 2; Aeschliman 6; Zirkle 14. Totals 20-3-46.
ARCHBOLD (32) — Rodriguez 1; Gensler 2; McQuade 1; Borojevich 13; Sauder 10; Garrow 3; Phillips 2. Totals 9-11-32.
Three-point goals: Wauseon Seiler 2, Pelok. Archbold — Borojevich 3. Rebounds: Wauseon 21 (Pelok 5), Archbold 18 (Sauder 5). Turnovers: Wauseon 12, Archbold 13.
Wauseon 9 13 12 12 — 46
Napoleon 5 13 11 3 — 32
Reserves: Wauseon, 34-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.